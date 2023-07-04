The Best Transferable Skills for the Modern World

Transferable skills have always been useful in the world of work. Transferable skills are those skills that you can take into a number of different jobs and apply to your role. While some skills, particularly hard skills, might be specific to your current role, others will almost always be useful to help you land a job and do well in it. As the world changes, the skills that are in demand can change too. Transferable skills don’t necessarily differ much in how in-demand they are, but how they are prioritized can definitely shift. If you want to future-proof your career, consider these important transferable skills.

Data Skills

Being able to work with data is more important than ever. As everything continues to become more digital and some businesses are working with huge amounts of data, you need to know how to understand and analyze data of different types. Another useful skill is being able to interpret data visually and use it for storytelling purposes too. Data skills are highly transferable in the modern workplace, especially in any office-based job. From marketing to IT, being able to understand, analyze and present data enables you to find new ways to do things, as well as show proof of your work.

Image from Pexels – CC0 License

General Tech Literacy

Technological literacy and use have always been useful skills and have only become more useful as technology develops. It’s one of the main things that often comes up when people discuss workplace competency, especially in relation to different generations. Some say older people often refuse to learn new tech, while others say that younger people are coming into the workplace without basic computer literacy due to being used to smartphones. Keeping up your tech literacy and learning to use new tools helps to keep you relevant in the workplace and can help you find a range of jobs.

Adaptability

Everyone needs to be able to adapt in different ways if they want to grow their career. You need to be prepared to adapt to the evolving demands of the workplace, in addition to being ready to go with the flow in day-to-day operations. The ability to pay attention to what’s happening and make adjustments to how you do things when necessary is vital in all kinds of roles. Rigid thinking will mean you get stuck in your ways and fail to find the right solutions for problems you’re faced with.

Self-management

Teamwork is essential in pretty much any job, but it’s also crucial that you’re able to manage your own work and work independently. This has become more important with the growth of hybrid and remote working, which requires people to manage their own workloads without having someone to check in on them in person. As well as being able to work alone, it’s useful if you’re able to take charge of your own development to ensure you’re always learning and growing.

Focusing on developing transferable skills can help you to ensure you have a great career in the future.