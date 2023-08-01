The Benefits of Growing Your Own Cannabis From Seeds

Contents

1. Near-unlimited strain options

2. A budget-friendlier weed stash

3. Complete control of bud quality

4. Opportunities to experiment

5. An enjoyable, educational hobby

Get growing today

The community often debates growing your own weed vs. buying it from a dispensary. And the at-home cultivators seem to have better arguments.

Bigger batches of better buds await when you embark on a cultivation journey. Plus, growing weed is more accessible than ever.

As the laws shift, shops like theseedfair.com make marijuana seeds available to all. Gardening stores stock the tools, and the internet’s teeming with helpful tips.

Ready to transition to seed purchases and home-growing? Join us to discover the five benefits you’ll reap.

1. Near-unlimited strain options

The marijuana market is brimming with strains and variants. Sweet and sour, socks-off and mellow, energizing and relaxing: you name it.

Dispensaries can stock fewer strains than seed banks. In the former case, they often opt for the classics and locally grown favorites. In the latter, you can get most of the world’s strains in seed form and raise them at home.

Why does diversity matter to tokers? Because it allows you to tailor the smoking experience to your precise preferences.

Each weed strain has a unique combination of cannabinoids and terpenes. This variety lets you pick specific effects and therapeutic benefits that you need.

The cultivation aspect also benefits from diversity. Choose fast-growing or slow-flowering strains of any size and difficulty level.

The advent of indoor growing lets you explore diversity. Thanks to devices, producing tropical sativa is doable even in a cold state mid-winter. Grow plants from seeds, and the weed world becomes your oyster.

2. A budget-friendlier weed stash

Another reason why folks raise weed at home is the cost. Dispensaries can be expensive, especially if you smoke a lot or share with friends. Home-growing reduces the price per ounce of buds.

The first yield alone returns the money you invested in seeds and equipment. Plus, it leaves you with mason jars of smokable material.

The average price of weed is $200–300 per ounce in the US. You can set up a grow space for under $1000 and have it available for multiple seasons. All that’s left to fund are seeds, nutrients, and utility bills.

It’s even cheaper outside. Landowners can harness natural sunlight and produce buds during the growing season. This setup yields high-quality marijuana for minimal costs.

Are the savings really that dramatic?

A weed seed costs $5–30 and yields around half a pound of buds. The harvests vary with the strain and growing practices (they can surpass this figure).

Once they get good enough, some enthusiasts start making money growing weed. While higher for commercial operations, the investments aren’t impossible. This field is only expected to grow, so it makes sense to hop on the bandwagon.

3. Complete control of bud quality

At-home growing eliminates the risk of smoking dangerous or sub-par cannabis. It doesn’t take a long time or plenty of skill before you’re producing dispensary-tier buds at home.

Weed laws are still wobbly in some parts of the US. While dispensaries must follow safety guidelines and protocols, street dealers don’t. And they may be your only legal bud source in rural or remote areas.

Cannabis adulteration and lacing are concerning phenomena with roots in prohibition days. Dealers may add other materials to buds to make them heavy, appealing, or addictive. In any case, these practices are bad news for the toker.

Even when weed is clean, it could be low-quality. Poor growing conditions, insufficient light, or rushed drying decrease its grade. For you, these issues mean shoddy joints lacking potency and flavor.

When you care for plants at home, you eliminate these quality killers. Under your control, the plants produce the largest, stickiest buds.

4. Opportunities to experiment

Have you considered snipping the top of your plant? Or placing it above a fish tank? Growing cannabis from seeds lets you try out different cultivation techniques. These sustainable, interesting methods improve your output and challenge your green thumb.

Besides cultivation techniques, you can experiment with plant parts. The buds are the premium smokable material, but not the only usable section. For example:

Resin-laden sugar leaves make quality hash or edibles.

Fan leaves are rich in antioxidants and fiber.

Stems can be decarbed and infused into low-potency edible oils.

Seeds can develop into new bud-bearing plants. They also have a high nutritional value.

Finally, experienced growers may use regular seeds and breed new strains. Combine a male of one cultivar with a female of another and make your idea happen.

5. An enjoyable, educational hobby

The final reason is likely the most important one. Growing cannabis plants from seeds is a rewarding hobby. It’s a relaxing, meditative process brimming with educational opportunities. Beyond biology, it teaches you DIY skills, chemistry, and engineering.

You also get to observe and engage with nature in real-time. It may sound corny, but the opportunities to do so are rare in the modern world. You see life develop and mature, which feels gratifying .

Get growing today

The conversation surrounding cannabis has shifted, and so have your available options. Ready to take advantage of them?

Don’t dread this challenge, either. Growing weed at home is easy enough once you figure out the basics. These plants are hardy and resilient, producing buds even in subpar conditions.

The resources are endless, and seeds are waiting to be purchased and sprouted. This process awards you with weed diversity, cost-effectiveness, quality, and a satisfying hobby.

Why not give it a shot? Visit a reliable vendor, buy seeds, and germinate one. Upgrade your setup and expand the operations after each harvest.