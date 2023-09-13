Supercilium magic products for eyebrow care

For those who understand the importance of flawless brows and what is the best eyebrow procedure, Supercilium stands out as the go-to source for expert eyebrow care. With a complete range of solutions, from growth treatments to henna care or lamination aftercare, their products cater to every aspect of brow perfection and offer all the professional products you need for the right eyebrow care routine. Dive into the world of professional eyebrow care and discover the secrets to achieving unbelievable results.

The essentials of eyebrow care

Discover the art of nurturing healthy eyebrow growth, maintaining flawless tints, and creating the perfect brow care routine. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a newcomer to the beauty industry, this blog post is your guiding light to achieving brows that steal the spotlight.

Supercilium: Your partner in expert eyebrow care

Supercilium products from their Supercilium Care line, which altogether can serve as the perfect eyebrow care kit, have been thoughtfully curated to provide the utmost maintenance for your clients’ brows and eyebrow aftercare. From the revitalizing Prep Peel Gel and the gentle Pro Cleanser that set the stage for long-lasting Brow Henna and Brow Tint colors, to the nourishing embrace of the Nourishing Defense Balm for aftercare. These products ensure that your clients’ brow transformations are not only stunning but also well-cared for. Some Supercilium eyebrow care products are specially designed to care for the eyebrows, Other products have a different purpose, but Supercilium added nourishing ingredients to give them a double function, like the Brow paste and Color Developer. Elevate your clients’ experience with aftercare that’s as expertly tailored as your treatments, and witness the joy of brows that radiate beauty and health. Let’s look at each product and how it can help your services!

Pro Cleanser: the basics of eyebrow care

Let’s start with the basics. The Supercilium Pro Cleanser takes center stage as a crucial element in maintaining perfect brows. This specialized cleanser is designed to gently and effectively remove impurities, makeup residue, and excess oils from the brows and the surrounding skin. With its gentle yet thorough cleansing action, the Pro Cleanser ensures a clean canvas for any brow treatment, be it henna, tint, or lamination. Its innovative formulation respects the delicate brow area, leaving it refreshed, prepped, and ready for the next steps in your brow journey. Elevate your brow care routine with this essential product that paves the way for flawless, long-lasting results.

Prep Peel Gel: The cleaner the canvas, the better the outcome.

Looking for products that will serve your clients as an eyebrow growth treatment? By exfoliating the skin gently with Prep Peel Gel, this product helps create a clean and receptive base for eyebrow treatments, allowing for better absorption of nutrients and promoting overall brow health. Introducing the Prep Peel Gel – a gentle exfoliator designed for brows and their surroundings. Because the secret to long-lasting brow treatments lies in effective exfoliation. With 4% AHA, it cleanses pores, removes dead skin cells, and prepares the perfect canvas for Brow Henna color and other treatments. Exfoliate wisely, and enhance your brow artistry for enduring results.

Nourishing Aftercare Balm: cause you’re never done

Remember to safeguard your masterpiece with Supercilium Nourishing Aftercare Balm! It is enriched with natural oils and antioxidants, it provides essential nutrients to the brow area, working as an eyebrow treatment for growth and protecting against environmental stressors, ensuring that your client’s brows remain protected and stunning.



The Nourishing Defense Balm with SPF 30 serves as an essential post-brow treatment companion, whether it’s henna, PMU, or tattoos. Its purpose is to extend the longevity of the results. This versatile balm not only shields the skin from free radicals but also provides a robust defense against UVA and UVB rays. Infused with natural oils, it offers nourishment to sensitive skin and even delivers anti-inflammatory benefits. As an added bonus, the SPF component safeguards brows against the potential harm of sun exposure.

What about permanent eyebrow treatment? Supercilium’s Nourishing Defense Balm includes ingredients that support healthy skin regeneration, helping to reduce the appearance of potential scarring after the famous eyebrow treatment microblading. As well as the Nourishing Defense Balm contains moisturizing ingredients that can provide essential hydration to the skin, reducing the likelihood of excessive dryness and helping to prevent scabbing.

Enhance your eyebrow care routine with Color Developer

Introducing the transformative Supercilium Color Developer, an essential addition to your routine. Designed to enhance Brow Henna and the pursuit of great eyebrows, this product takes your care regimen to new heights. Integrating Color Developer into your routine makes sure you make the perfect Brow Henna mix for results that are stunning and long-lasting.

The magic of Supercilium Brow Mapping Paste

A secret to how to get great eyebrows – Supercilium Brow Mapping Paste is a vital tool in your eyebrow care routine. Crafted to perfection, this smooth and nourishing paste helps in mapping out your desired brow shape with precision. Infused with Aloe Vera, it not only aids in creating impeccable symmetry but also nurtures the brow area as you work. Remember that the finest details are what make a significant difference. Elevate your eyebrow care routine and discover the ideal solution to crafting the best eyebrow procedure with Supercilium Mapping Paste by your side.

Color Booster: the lifesaver for oily skin

Infused with the power of 2% saline, this remarkable product is your henna activator, ensuring superior henna pigment absorption and an intensified hue on the skin. The result? Clients can revel in their henna brows adorned with enhanced color and the perfect skin stain. So, what’s the secret behind saline? It’s essentially water with a concentrated mix of salts, commonly used in medical solutions. Say goodbye to oily skin woes and unlock the enchanting world of Color Booster – where vibrant, lasting henna brows come to life!

Precision and correction with Color Corrector

Made a mistake? Whoops. Whether dealing with unintended stains or brows that have turned darker than desired, this expertly crafted product comes to your rescue. Effortlessly remove stains that may have developed during the dyeing process and achieve precise corrections. With Supercilium Color Corrector, you regain control and ensure impeccable results for your clients.

The importance of aftercare

Ever had clients coming back in with faded brows? We have all been there. It is extremely important to show your clients how to take care of eyebrow lamination and other treatments. It’s the secret sauce that keeps those stunning results intact for the long haul and preserves that gorgeous new look you’ve worked so hard to achieve.

But it’s not just about aesthetics – aftercare is like a protective shield against any potential discomfort, infections, or irritations that might sneak in. Plus, it’s a fantastic way for you beauty professionals to showcase the dedication to your clients’ well-being.

By embracing aftercare guidelines, clients take the reins of their beauty journey, ensuring those fabulous results stay on point and their confidence soars! For example, it is important to avoid water, swimming, hot showers, saunas, and intense workouts after any eyebrow treatment to ensure lasting color. Read more about aftercare for eyebrow lamination or after care for eyebrow tint and other eyebrow after care!

Get your FREE aftercare leaflets

You can easily instruct your clients after their eyebrow treatments to make it easier for them and provide them with leaflets about eyebrow lamination after care, henna eyebrow care or even after eyebrow tint care.

Simply download the leaflets from the Supercilium website at www.supercilium.com and print them out or share them digitally with your clients. It’s a fantastic way to ensure that your clients have all the information they need to take care of their eyebrows and maintain the stunning results achieved through the treatments. Happy clients with beautiful brows – that’s the goal, and Supercilium is here to support you in achieving it!