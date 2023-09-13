Student Housing Trends in 2023

As we enter a new academic year, college students are again looking for new places to live as they study away from home. In this article, we’ll look at some of the most popular housing trends we’ve seen gain traction in 2023, from co-living smart homes to short-term leases that provide additional convenience.

Co-Living Spaces

Co-living is a massively popular trend at the moment for many students due to it allowing tenants to live somewhere that would have been otherwise out of their affordable price range. While many students choose to co-live with fellow students and friends, it’s become increasingly common to see private rental units contain a mix of different people from all walks of life, student or not. This is especially true in coastal cities, and if you’re looking for rooms for rent in Seattle, we’re sure you’ll be all too familiar with mixed co-living spaces.

Many co-living spaces come furnished, which can be especially useful for students who want to relocate to an entirely new area. Often complete with communal kitchens and living spaces, some larger buildings can also contain entertainment amenities and even gyms, representing excellent value for those wanting to stick to a budget.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Housing

As our climate continues to become a more prevalent issue, especially for Gen Z and Millennials, we are seeing more tenants look for more sustainable and eco-friendly housing solutions that positively impact the planet. While this is still a growing area — and more buildings are needed to meet demand — we are seeing things move in a certain direction.

From better energy efficiency to constructions using more sustainable materials, there are many ways that accommodation providers can make small changes that can go a long way. Many buildings also now feature solar panels, and with heat pumps gaining popularity in the United States, it’ll soon be the norm for many units to be more self-sustainable.

Technological Integration

Smart homes are gaining popularity, and students are among the most digitally active people alive right now, so it makes sense that many want to live in rentals equipped for the future. As new technology emerges, we should see more devices integrated into our homes.

A smart home can mean many things, from Bluetooth and wifi connected appliances to lighting systems that can adapt to outside conditions. Technological integration results in added convenience and makes your life more enjoyable, freeing your concentration from the mundane to let you focus on what you love most.

Short-Term Leasing

Due to students having irregular term dates, short-term leasing options have become increasingly popular. They allow tenants to find living solutions that work for them and their bottom line, not being locked into expansive long-term lease agreements. Short-term leases can be fixed for a defined period or allow either party to terminate at a specific breakpoint if notified beforehand.

As more and more people look at the digital nomadic lifestyle with envy, it’s become increasingly popular for people to want change at the drop of a hat, which can be extremely difficult to do if you’re locked into long-term contracts. It also means that students can return home during the off-season, not having to pay rent when they have no reason to stay close to campus.

Virtual Tours and Online Booking

Technology is here to stay, and while you can’t beat the feeling of seeing your dream home in person for the first time, being able to do this virtually means prospective tenants can apply from anywhere, which is excellent for those who are looking to move into the area from elsewhere. Online booking means it’s easy to secure your dream home the moment you decide.

For students, this is especially useful as many will be coming from out of state, so viewing apartments in person is not feasible and would be very expensive. It also means that unit owners can open the listing up to more prospective tenants as virtual tours can be pre-recorded and aren’t constricted by how many tour slots an agent can accommodate in a single day.

Conclusion

If you’re a student looking to rent a unit, we’re sure you have plenty to consider after reading our list of rental trends for 2023. While this list is nowhere near exhaustive and could go on forever, we’ve covered the most pertinent trends that young people are interested in when looking to move into a rental unit for the duration of their studies. If you have any suggestions, make sure to share them with us so others like you can also find great, sustainable places to call home.