Stormi Steele’s Canvas Beauty Brand Soars To New Heights Thanks To Social Media, Her Authenticity And Never Giving Up

What started as a dream that came to her in college, Stormi Steele has turned an idea into gold with her Canvas Beauty Brand.

“It was honestly based on a dream that I had when I was in college,” Steele told BAUCE. “I always tell this story, because it kind of was a very pivotal time in my life. I was very suicidal when I was in college. I was getting close to graduating, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. I had been in school, not even because I wanted to be, it was just because that’s what most people do.”

She continued: “I had a dream just to pursue what was in my soul and at that time, I was doing hair. I had the name of the brand, Canvas, because I majored in art in school and so that’s pretty much how Canvas came about.”

With Canvas Beauty Brand, Steele is on a mission to achieve her wildest dreams and has the internet to thank for some of the whirlwind success that her company has reached thus far.

“Social media has impacted my journey so much,” she recalled. “Because, even as this struggling hairstylist who had just dropped out of college everybody thought I was crazy. I still was able to leverage social media to share my journey with people who are still supporters of Canvas Beauty Brand to this day. Now, in the era of TikTok, it has elevated the brand even more.”

Recently, Steele’s brand went viral in August 2023 after introducing its Body Glaze to TikTok shop and quickly becoming the social media platform’s fastest-growing product and creator brand.

For Steele, the method to her madness is plain and simple – remaining true to herself.

“I’ve never been one of those people to try and make everything look great,” said Steele. “If it was bad, I shared that. If I was struggling, I shared that. And I think people come to social media platforms as a form of escape. As a form of being able to connect and relate to people. I feel like one thing I have been very consistent throughout this campus journey is being relatable and just real and transparent.”

“A lot of people are looking for inspiration and they’re not in their highest state, some of them are in their low places, and we all have low places,” she continued. “When you’re sharing, you know, every part of your journey, you’re motivating or encouraging or inspiring somebody else to either come out of their place or know that anything that they have in their mind is possible.”

Looking ahead, Steele says Canvas Beauty Brand will be much more than just the hair care products that are available for people to purchase.

“We’re going to be recognized as a lifestyle brand,” she said. “We’re going to open up other categories: hair care, body care, skincare home and we’re going to provide a lot of solutions for the problems that people have when it relates to their canvas. So, I know we’re dropping body mists… next, we have a lip glaze coming out. We have been talking about developing new skincare and even candles. I’m excited to bring all of that into fruition in 2024.”

Click here to learn more about Canvas Beauty Brand.