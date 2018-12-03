22 Of The Hottest Stiletto Nails Art Designs You Need To Try ASAP

For those ladies born after the 60s, you will say that stiletto nails are new in the fashion world because many celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna and others are seen regularly sporting them. However, these nail art designs are veterans in the nail fashion world. Actually, they have been around since the 60s.

As more and more nail designs are being invented, ladies are starting to sport these bold nail art designs. And that is what stiletto nails make women appear; daring. Or are they badass? Perhaps they may combine the two looks, but that improves the fun of experimenting with these nail designs.

1. Dazzling Channel

And for the women who need to wear channel five, while styling their logo with a twist, this nail design is ridiculously unique and beautiful way to make your audience amazed. It is defined by the black glitters and diamond logo accentuated with sharp stripes and golden chain. It looks impressive and it is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

2. Vividly Egyptian

This nail art design is overwhelming, and it utilizes beautiful shade scheme; powder pink, magenta, and navy blue are matched well to give this sparkling nail design. The finger at the middle is styled with the Horus eye, and this is what sets this nail design from the rest.

3. Peachy Pink — Matching With Bestie

If you need to have a manicure resembling that of your bestie or someone you love so much, then you can always opt for the same hue but with a slightly different color. For instance, you go for both pink, one with leopard shade and the other with polka-dots. You get a look that is irresistible.

4. Glitter dipped

Standard black stiletto can appear almost too destructive for some ladies out there. However, you can always choose to throw in some subtle designs styled in glittering pastels to make the design brighter. You can choose colorful gems to brighten the look too.

5. Grey Winter Wonderland

Many women underestimate what the grey color can make them look when used on their nails. Opting to match it with a bold color like violet can give you a lovely stiletto nail design.

6. Peachy Pink

These stiletto nails are very long, hence gives you an extra space to wear elongated designs such as ‘S’ shapes with gems. For a bolder look, go for green gems.

7. Long and Rich

This nail design shows your richness. The gold gems are used on the middle finger. However, the nails are too long, and that implies that if you choose them, you should say bye to manual labor.

8. All natural stilettos

These beautiful stiletto nails are stunning and reminiscent the gothic look.

9. Purely Pink Third Eye Magic

If you are looking for cool stiletto nails with classic shade, you can opt for this design. Dazzle it up with a beautiful ring, or any other ring that will attract attention.

10. Unique Lines and Subtle Personality

Have you ever come across nails styled in such eye-appealing designs? There are two natural solid hues and three nails that are unpredictable.

11. Like Vines

This is not video vines, no. We are talking about the real vines. We love the way the nails are outlined.

12. Gothic Black

Fashionable stiletto nails styled in pure midnight black as in this nail design are an excellent style for ladies who want to come up with an excitingly romantic style. Ideal for all looks associated with Halloween, the gothic black is super flouting and daring look.

13. Egyptian Queen

This nail look is just alluring the rings and gems are well beautifully placed on turquoise. The nail design is a piece of art, comprised of tons of gorgeous pieces that blend well to come up with this beautifully styled stiletto nails.

14. Royally Wonderful

For many years, violet was considered the color for loyalties, and that is precisely what it is, only that it can be sported by anyone who wishes to. You can sport this color on your nails and show off how royal you can look with stiletto nails.

15. Simply Good

This is a nail design characterized by white and silver linings. The silver lining is styled at the edges of each nail. This nail design symbolizes that there is hope at the end of everything.

16. Metallic Red Holiday

This nail style color looks gorgeous especially on women with dark skin tones. The combination of metallic nail polish and stiletto style appears almost out of this world-futuristic style. If you sport it during the Christmas celebrations, you will steal the part secretly due to the dazzling nature of this color combo.

17. Nail Bed Décor

These beautiful stiletto nails are cool designs for the women that like geometric shapes on their nails. The nail beds are decorated in the shape of arrowheads.

18. Fading Tips

For the lovers of magenta pink color, you can style it and choose a lighter hue that fades drastically towards the ends.

19. Summer Flowers

The flowers on this style are brilliant, and beau styled on a coral peach hue that perfectly exudes your love for summer beaches.

20. Intriguing Nail Beds

As you can see, these are not typical nail beds you are used to. It is a fascinating yet straightforward style never seen by many people before. When it comes to using beds, it is essential to get a little bit creative.

21. 60’s Diva

This was a popular shade in the 60’s. However, the color has made its way again to the nail art world and this time is more beautiful and fun to wear.

22. Cat-Claws

As the name suggests, when you tell your stylist to give you this style, what comes first in her mind is cat claws. Also referred to as wolverine-like, it is easy to style.