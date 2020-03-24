Should A Beginner Wino Try Red or White Wine First?

A growing interest in drinking wine is like going on a new journey. It would be best if you experienced different types of wines first before concluding what your favorite bottle is. It might be intimidating for the first-timers, especially now that there are many wine enthusiasts around. But no matter how intimidating it is, your first wine drinking experience should be a memorable and fun moment.

To fully experience a memorable first glass of your wine drinking experience, we have laid out a simplified guide on what should be in your first glass. Discover what it should be – a glass of red wine or a glass of white wine.

White wine first.

A beginner in wine drinking is not accustomed to how a bottle of either red or white wine will taste like. Their palate welcomes all kinds of flavor and taste; however, many wine experts suggest that drinking a glass of white wine should be the first. That is because the palate is more suited and familiar with what sweet tastes like. Compared to introducing light or medium-dry glass of red wine.

It is best to take note that red wines are considered bolder in flavor, and this might be strong and forward for first-time wine drinkers.

For a selection of white wines, you can never go wrong in having a glass of Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio though other white wines can be a good option for first-time wine drinkers such as the Prosecco, Riesling, Moscato, and Sauvignon blanc.

There are other sweet white wines options to try to welcome your palate to a celebration of different wine flavors.

There are Ice wines that are considered an ultra-sweet dessert wine. The Sherry, produced from southwest Spain’s “Sherry Triangle” can be a good option as well as it can range from dry to super-sweet.

Wine Fact: Prosecco is considered as a sparkling wine, it is still white wine, but it has bubbles in it. Riesling and Moscato are fruity in taste and found to be very sweet while the likes of Chardonnay and Sauvignon blanc are the dry type of white wines.

Red wine, next.

As your taste in wine drinking progresses or what wine experts like to use “matures,” your wine drinking experience evolves as well. From drinking a familiar sweet and fruity taste of white wines, you go around trying a drink of red wine.

Red wine is known to be rich in flavor, aroma and fragrance. It is also observed that red wines consist of a high percentage of tannin, which influences its taste. The tannin is the main factor that adds both bitterness and astringency to a wine, thus adds complexity to it.

For beginners, just like in having your first glass in white wine, you should start with a simple and non-complex red wine. Jumping into medium and full-bodied reds can overwhelm your taste buds and might be an off experience for you. Having a glass of reds such as Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, and Syrah, could be a good start.

Having the type, as mentioned earlier, of red wines is such a classy entrance in your wine drinking experience. You can always visit a local wine store and shop for the cheapest yet the best tasting red wine the store manager can advise you.

Or you can visit an online store and buy it from there. You might stumble upon a 2015 Caymus wine, a California red wine that has fruity flavors but maintains a smoldering edge to form up an alluring black tea and incense notes on its broad finish.

Wine Fact: Every bottle of red wine has many different flavors such as dark fruits, leather, tobacco, berries and cherries, yet every bottle has a distinct combination of these flavors.

Red wines are loved by its creamy, soft, rich, and velvety flavors. Thus, trying a different bottle from time to time will let you open your palate to a whole new tasting experience.

Wine Tasting Tips

When you are new in wine drinking, learning a few of the basics can help you with your journey. Here are some tips that can be helpful for you:

Drink with your nose. The olfactory sense that is found in your nose is a key player why you can smell and taste different flavours in your wine. A good swirl and smell is the best technique to do it.

Visit tasting rooms. Tasting rooms will help you to discover different types of wine, and more importantly, you are assisted with a specialist. You will learn the art of winemaking and its craftmanship up-close and personal.

Buying at a local winery. Your local winery has a lot in store for you. Buying your first bottle at an affordable price is a good idea, as you are just trying to warm up your palate.

Takeaway

Every wine drinker, both beginners and experts, has a varied taste. One’s first-time experience cannot be the same as the others. Thus, trying and testing out different wines is a good step to do. Also, it is essential to take note that every palate gradually matures, so a slow progression of wine tasting is essential. Jumping into a more complex wine taste might surprise you; it just can be either a good or a bad experience, either way, one is possible to happen.