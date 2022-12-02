Perhaps you’re struggling to make your mortgage payments, or simply want a better interest rate. Refi or loan modification may be options, depending on your circumstances. There are benefits and drawbacks either way, which you should understand. So, loan modification vs. refinance: which is best for you? Let’s look.

Explain Loan Modification

Here, you’re altering your mortgage loan’s original terms. Thus, a modification must be through your current lender. A modification differs from a refinance in that it doesn’t pay off your existing mortgage and supplant it with a new one. Rather, a modification alters your loan’s conditions.

Such adjustments may include principal forbearance, loan structural changes, a lower interest rate, or loan term changes.

Generally, getting a lender to modify your loan is more difficult than refinancing, and you’ll have to provide evidence of hardship. Note, too, that every lender is different relative to modification qualifications and types.

Am I a Loan Modification Candidate?

You may be if:

You’re behind on payments . You’re not permitted to refinance unless you’re up to date on payments. If your debt situation is dire, though, you may want to check out Achieve’s financial solutions.

. You’re not permitted to refinance unless you’re up to date on payments. If your debt situation is dire, though, you may want to check out Achieve’s financial solutions. You want your principal reduced . You aren’t allowed to shrink your principal with a refi. A modification may be a good option if it appears that you’re heading to foreclosure.

. You aren’t allowed to shrink your principal with a refi. A modification may be a good option if it appears that you’re heading to foreclosure. You owe more on your property than the home is appraised for. If you’re underwater, most lenders won’t permit you to refinance more than your house is worth.

What’s the Modification Process?

As we say, each loan servicer is different, but some documents most lenders require include proof of income, your most recent tax return, bank statements, and a hardship statement.

Explain Loan Refinance

Here, you’re replacing your current loan with a whole new mortgage. This means that, if you’re approved, you can change your loan’s terms. As well, you can use your home equity to get cash.

Further, you need not refinance with your current lender. You can go with another one.

Am I a Loan Refinance Candidate?

You may be if:

You’d like a cash-out to refinance . Such a refi lets you take cash from the equity you have in your home to take care of, say, credit card debt. Because mortgage interest rates are generally lower than credit card rates, you can save money by cashing out.

. Such a refi lets you take cash from the equity you have in your home to take care of, say, credit card debt. Because mortgage interest rates are generally lower than credit card rates, you can save money by cashing out. You change your loan type . If you have more than 20 percent equity in your home, you may want to refi to a different loan type. For instance, with an FHA mortgage, if you put less than 10 percent down, you must pay for mortgage insurance throughout the loan’s life. However, once you reach 20 percent equity, you can drop private mortgage insurance on a conventional loan.

. If you have more than 20 percent equity in your home, you may want to refi to a different loan type. For instance, with an FHA mortgage, if you put less than 10 percent down, you must pay for mortgage insurance throughout the loan’s life. However, once you reach 20 percent equity, you can drop private mortgage insurance on a conventional loan. You want a lower rate . If interest rates are now lower than when you took out your loan, a refi can get you a lower, money-saving rate.

. If interest rates are now lower than when you took out your loan, a refi can get you a lower, money-saving rate. You want to shorten your mortgage term . While your monthly payment will increase here, you’ll own your house sooner and will save money over time.

. While your monthly payment will increase here, you’ll own your house sooner and will save money over time. You want to lengthen your mortgage term. This lowers your monthly payment and can help you avoid foreclosure.

What’s the Refinance Process?

After selecting a lender, you’ll simply apply and provide financial documentation. You’ll also likely have the option to lock in your interest rate. The lender will then ascertain that you qualify. Usually, you’ll first have to get another appraisal before you can close. This is so the lender knows it isn’t lending you more than your house is worth.

Loan Modification vs. Refinance

We’ve already presented the difference between the two, so deciding may simply be understanding which one you qualify for. If you need a home equity loan, we recommend you go through Achieve, which also offers debt resolution.