LinkedIn’s Head of Diversity Rosanna Durruthy Shares Why Black Women Leaders Are Often Not Set Up For Success + What To Do About It

When I first came across the term ‘Glass Cliff’, I had no idea what it referred to.

Then Rosanna Durruthy, LinkedIn’s Global Head of Diversity Inclusion and Belonging broke it down for me:

“The term ‘Glass Cliff’ refers to the practice of placing Black women in senior leadership roles during moments of crisis, where companies oftentimes have unrealistic expectations of Black women’s ability to solve complex problems, without the tools and resources to do so. Black women often face these situations with insufficient support, including sponsorship, and staff, making it challenging and less likely that they will succeed. It is important to note that the Glass Cliff is distinct from the ‘Glass Ceiling,’ which represents the systemic barriers that prevent all women from advancing in their careers.”

While Rosana shines a light on this phenomenon as a career expert, she tells me as an Afro-Latina woman in senior leadership, she has sat at the edge of the ‘glass cliff’ too.

“It was only after assuming and operating inside of a role that was caught in a vortex of change that I recognized ‘the exciting opportunity’ I had accepted would probably result in my first great failure,” Rosanna says.

For Rosanna, her experience sitting on the edge of the Glass Cliff was as a new executive in a company that had been acquired just a year before. Within four months of her arrival, the leaders she was looking forward to working with resigned when the company announced its plans to relocate to another state. Despite being newly promoted and living in a new city, Rosanna was expected to deliver immediate results without the necessary tools like systems, technology, or sponsorship.

“There were many lessons learned and while I found a level of success in my work, I wasn’t thriving as a person. Although my role grew, I experienced impostor syndrome and lost my self-confidence. I felt distrust for my manager, and left the organization.”

While her journey was not easy, Rosanna was able to get back on top. Now, she’s spreading awareness of the topic and sharing some tips and resources to help others overcome this too.

“With the support of mentors, friends, and advocates along with inclusive spaces and community, more Black professionals can advance senior ranks.”

In your opinion, are Black women who experience the glass cliff being given impossible jobs that no one else will take, or are they not being given the proper resources to do difficult jobs that someone else in the role might be given?

Durruthy: I believe there have been numerous occasions where Black women in leadership roles aren’t set up to succeed by ensuring proper resources to perform to their best ability. Since the protests and racial unrest following the murder of George Floyd, companies have made significant commitments to racial equity, especially in the workplace. In order to keep up with their DEI commitments and diversify their workforces, a number of Black women were promoted into high-profile roles. While promoting Black professionals can be an important retention tool, success upon promotion calls for organizations to lean into inclusive approaches like sponsorship and mentors, and equitable benefits like flexibility, work-life balance, and support for mental health. These are foundational practices for an equitable workplace rooted in inclusivity and belonging. In fact, according to LinkedIn data, 35% of professionals see flexible hours and building a culture that encourages and strives for work / life balance as an important way to drive inclusivity.

In general, why are Black women senior leaders often not set up for success?

Durruthy: Despite progress in diversifying the talent pool, the level of representation of Black individuals in leadership positions remains alarmingly low. Black women are not set up for success to move up to senior leadership due to lack of mentorship and an adequate support system. In fact, the data tells us that a Black manager is 65% more likely to progress to the next rung in the ladder if they have a sponsor. Sponsorship has a dramatic effect on retention. When Black employees are sponsored, they are 60% less likely to quit within a year than peers who are not sponsored.

How can Black women assess if a job might be a glass cliff before taking it?

Durruthy: Black women can figure out whether the job might be a glass cliff by looking at the company or organization holistically and checking out what they are sharing externally about diversity and inclusion. Transparency and a culture of belonging can reveal what support exists to ensure talent thrives. A company with an Employee Resource Group (ERG) or one that actively participates in Black professional groups and associations may signal their commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Looking at the company’s page on LinkedIn will also help to get a better understanding of their workplace culture and social impact initiatives. If a Black woman is still unsure about whether the job might be a glass cliff, they can go on LinkedIn and see if they have any 1st or 2nd-degree connections who currently work at the company that they can connect with to get a better idea and recommendation. Networks can provide valuable insights on organizational culture and changes that may be influencing the internal environment. Hearing directly from an employee can help you determine important red flags. I’ve also found that asking your hiring manager, recruiter, or peer interviewers what belonging and inclusion looks like on their team can go a long way in determining whether a company is putting inclusivity at the forefront.

Thinking about Black women who have fallen off the cliff, what do you recommend they do to get back up?

Durruthy: I would share that being at the edge of a glass cliff is not a reflection of who you are or the skills you possess in your toolbox. It would have helped me greatly to have heard this earlier in my career. I’ve found that actively investing time in building, developing, and nurturing your network can foster a powerfully supportive community of advocates and allies. This is especially important for Black women to build successful careers that leverage cultivated relationships and abundant social capital.

What’s the best way to speak about this experience in a future interview if you lost a senior position due to a glass cliff?

Durruthy: It’s important to recognize what you may need from a workplace following a layoff where you weren’t set up for success in the first place. This may mean suggesting and implementing changes at your existing company, or looking for a company that provides resources to help Black women lead. Be honest about your experience, and lean into the tools and resources that would have helped you succeed to determine whether a company you’re considering can accommodate that in your new role.

Can you share some strategies or tips for negotiating to get resources/support?

Durruthy: It’s important to advocate for yourself when you don’t feel like you’re being represented fairly, taken seriously, or have the proper resources at work. Try talking to others about what you’re experiencing – seek perspectives from mentors and individuals who demonstrate a good understanding of the environment you’re in. Predecessors, colleagues, and connections in your professional network can offer helpful advice, and allyship to secure the resources you need. Additionally finding an ally, mentor, coach or sponsor can be instrumental in helping you navigate company culture and sometimes difficult situations. They’ve been there and may know the hacks to success.

What are good companies doing right to support Black women in senior leadership?

Durruthy: While Black women in senior leadership continue to face challenges, there are some companies supporting Black women in senior leadership by giving them the tools they need to succeed. Companies with strong onboarding processes, including coaches can help a new leader settle in. ERGs and other forums that connect employees and help to build community for Black women internally, especially during times of uncertainty are valuable. Other companies are growing their underrepresented talent through development programs aimed at engaging and developing Black talent in the U.S., which are helping accelerate career growth and building leadership pipelines.

What are some of the best companies to work for as a Black woman in senior leadership?

Durruthy: Companies like Dove and American Express have provided important resources, programming, and investments to support Black women in senior roles. Recently, we teamed up with Dove to launch a partnership to end race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Together, we are providing free unconscious bias training to educate 1M hiring managers and workplace professionals by the end of 2023 and amplify the real stories and voices of Black women across the LinkedIn platform. At American Express, the Black Employee Network (BEN) has partnered with management teams to develop financial inclusion solutions and products. Additionally, the ERG hosts a yearly Executive BEN Global Forum to elevate Black leaders by offering resources and networking opportunities to nurture Black professionals into leadership at American Express. These are just two examples of companies that are setting up Black talent for success.