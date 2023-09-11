Karie Brittano Shares How To Successfully Run A Hotel Business As A Black Woman

Black women deserve seats at any table where major decisions are made. The domestic hotel landscape, which supports millions of jobs, represents a profoundly impactful industry that would benefit from more bold and brilliant ideas from Black entrepreneurs. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the hotel industry contributed $759.9 billion to the United States’ GDP in 2022 alone. However, only 0.7% of hospitality CEOs are Black according to research conducted by NABHOOD. Fortunately, Karie Brittano is already bringing her expertise to the industry as the co-CEO of The Rook Hotels. Karie and her husband, Hollywood Actor and Businessman Julian Brittano, have used their prowess across real estate, entertainment, sales, and hospitality to build a robust professional portfolio with their company, The Brittano Group, Inc. Their latest project, The Rook Hotel at South Boston, embodies ambition, intentionality, resourcefulness, and a prevailing attention to detail that is a hallmark of top-tier hospitality. Karie sat down with BAUCE to detail the process of this project.

Karie’s passion for real estate manifested early on. Reflecting on her journey, Karie shares: “I got my start leading projects for Habitat for Humanity. I led a commercial company that was doing construction work in the state of Virginia and I became the person to hold the general contractor license. I had to develop a general understanding of it. When I had my general contractor’s license, me and my husband were thinking of what we could do together.” For context, the Brittano’s already own a facility spanning thousands of square feet, which provides the backdrop to possibilities for entertainment, film, production, collaboration, and ideation.

The next phase of their real estate inroads required Karie to conduct research and develop a deeper understanding of the opportunity set. In particular, when public discourse focused on opportunity zones, Karie immediately did the work to become proficient in this topic. As such she understood how to apply this knowledge within Virginia.

In describing her process, Karie shares, “Once we began to understand opportunity zones, and even deeper, public-private partnerships, we started speaking to people in the area because the business is very community-driven. But then COVID happened, and it was devastating to the film and construction industry. So, we had to pivot, and during that pivot, I was in Virginia. The climate was totally different, so during that time I was offered a position as an adjunct professor at Danville Community College.”

Karie shared her expertise with her students and simultaneously deepened her own familiarity with economic opportunities in the local community. So when the Brittano’s were approached regarding a prospective new project to build a hotel in South Boston, Virginia, The Brittano Group knew they had to get involved.

The Brittano family balances investment acumen with a community-centric approach in every project, which is evident in their work with the first of The Rook Hotels in South Boston. All stakeholders involved knew how this hotel could materially benefit the community. The team behind the hotel shared this sentiment as Karie explains, “When we learned more about the project, we knew how heavily supported it was and that it would need a labor of love from someone who understood it.”

On having local support, Karie provides key insights on finding resources for projects. Karie leveraged various resources and she suggests, “Reach out to local economic development departments. They typically outline different projects that you can receive funding for. There can also be a lot of opportunities to work with HuD or different grant systems. Local municipalities or local governments can also help you figure out what is available to you. They can almost give you 50-60% of the money [for your project] if you can prove it is a sound investment.”

When the hotel formally opens its doors within the first quarter of 2025, guests will enjoy an elevated experience. When describing the environment they seek to create, Karie describes, “The goal is to have a regal ambiance as the essence of the building that makes you come back at a price point that is worth the value. There is power in this place. We look to put some culture and some history in there so you feel like you have an old-world charm and a modern vibe.”

Real estate is more than a livelihood for Karie. Her passion for this industry provides the groundwork for her legacy. Karie emphasizes, “It’s the ability to change our lives for generations to come. And you have the opportunity to change the community because you can hire people.” The Rook Hotels is the first celebrity brand to partner with CHOICE Hotels International’s luxury boutique collection, ASCEND. Likewise, it’s the first brand to partner with CHOICE Hotels’ Emerging Markets Franchise Development Program, which further solidifies its significance. Karie has already accomplished numerous feats across industries, and her work will continue to pave the way for other leaders to come.