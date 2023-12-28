How to Stay Safe While Staying At an Airbnb

You expect to be safe when you book a vacation home on Airbnb or other platforms. You shouldn’t have to worry about your privacy being invaded in any way. However, if it would give you peace of mind to perform a few checks while staying in a new location, you might like to start with some of the following:

Look for Cameras

After learning about cases of video voyeurism in vacation homes, it’s only natural to be nervous about staying in a stranger’s home. Being listed on reputable platforms doesn’t mean hosts aren’t trying to invade your privacy.

Don’t be afraid to look for cameras when you settle into your short-term accommodation. Look for items that might be placed in an unnatural position or see if there are any gadgets or things you don’t recognize. You can also wait until dark and turn your phone’s flashlight on to aim it at suspicious objects. If something has a camera, the glare will likely appear on your phone.

Read Reviews

The majority of shoppers read reviews before spending money on a product, service, or business. You can join the nearly 70% of review readers and learn more about a vacation home before booking it.

In particular, pay attention to the contents of any negative reviews to decide whether those ‘negative’ points are things you could handle during your stay. The more you know about a property before booking it, the more confident in your decision you might be.

Book With Super Hosts

When you’re paying for accommodation, you expect it to fulfill your requirements, but not everyone has that experience. Potentially improve your chances by booking accommodation through Super Hosts.

Super Hosts are homeowners who have received reviews of 4.8 stars or higher and have more than 10 stays in the past year. Their cancellation rate must also be less than 1%, while their response rate must be 90% or higher within 24 hours.

Buy a Portable Door Lock

Portable door locks can be desirable safety accessories for anyone who travels a lot for business or pleasure. These inexpensive locks attach to the metal plate of an existing lock and stop people from opening the room from the outside, even if they have a key or pin code for access. However, portable door locks only work on doors that open inward.

Purchase a Door Alarm

Just as you might invest in security measures for your own homes and sheds, you can do the same for temporary accommodation. While you might not see the point in investing in a door alarm for a one-off trip, door alarms with motion detection might be worthwhile if you travel often.

These portable devices can be pointed toward entry points like doors and windows and alert you to strangers trying to gain access. They are easy to set up and may offer that much-needed peace of mind.

Most accommodation providers go above and beyond to ensure comfortable and safe housing for their guests. However, you might feel more at ease if you take a few measures yourself. Any of these safety measures above might provide much-needed peace of mind during your next vacation.