Why Starting Your Own Cleaning Business Is A Great Idea

People that are trying to start their own business often overlook a niche that could earn them a lot of money. Many view cleaning as an undesirable job, which is the very reason that many people choose to have someone else clean their home. There are tons of potential clients looking for cleaners. If you want to quickly start earning money, look no further than starting your own cleaning business.

Not convinced yet? Keep reading to find out more about starting your own cleaning business.

Set your own prices

With your own business, you can decide if you charge per hour or per house. Most cleaners prefer to charge per house because it allows them to adjust their prices based on the square footage of the house. This also allows you to charge for extra services. For example, vacuuming can be part of your normal cleaning routine, but steam cleaning can be an additional charge. Base your prices on the cost of living in your area.

Something to keep in mind about your prices is that they’ll also have to cover the cost of your supplies and your transportation to different houses. To help cut down on the cost of supplies, consider buying in bulk and breaking the cleaners down into smaller reusable containers.

Flexible hours

One of the biggest perks of working for yourself is that you get to choose your own hours. If you’re a stay-at-home mom, you can wait until the kids are off to school, clean a few houses, and be back in time to get them off the bus. Or if you’re going to college, you can clean houses in the evenings or on the weekends.

Of course, you do have to keep some sort of schedule so your clients know when to expect you. To build a schedule, select several hours when you know you’re available, and fit your clients into that schedule. Some clients may want to be present while you clean, while other clients will want you to come while they’re away.

Stay healthy

Sedentary jobs often contribute to health problems such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. However, with cleaning, you’ll be active all day! Age, weight, and gender all play a role in how many calories you’ll burn each hour, but the average person burns anywhere from 100-300 calories. This allows you to keep the pounds off without having to complete a vigorous exercise routine.

And even though you’re not exercising, you’ll still want to make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. Get in the habit of carrying a reusable water bottle with you. Proper hydration keeps you energized and healthy. If you find yourself growing lightheaded after a cleaning session, that’s an indication that you need to drink more water.

Check out the decor of others

A potentially fun aspect of the job is getting the chance to check out how others decorate their houses! If you’ve ever wondered what some of the larger homes in your neighborhood look like on the inside, your cleaning business might give you the chance to get inside! Looking at the interiors of other people’s houses might give you some great ideas on how to organize and decorate your own home.

Of course, you’ll want to be extremely respectful of all of the belongings inside the house. Don’t go rooting around in drawers or going through their personal items. It is one thing to look at the overall decor of the home, it is another to go through their property.

Plenty of options

And finally, you have your choice between cleaning houses or cleaning businesses. Commercial cleaning companies often do very well because they can get connected with small businesses in the area that only someone to clean once or twice a week. The services you would offer to a business are slightly different than you would offer to a homeowner. For example, a commercial building is going to get much more foot traffic than a house would.

No matter if you’re cleaning homes or cleaning commercial buildings, do make sure that you’re properly insured to run your business. Business insurance can help you if there is ever an accident or if one of your clients tries to sue you.

Cleaning is hard work, but starting your own cleaning company could have you rolling in the money. And if your business gets large enough, you may find yourself being able to take on additional employees so that you can expand your business.