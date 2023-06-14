How To Quickly Bounce Back After Having A Negative Airbnb Guest

You’ve recently started running your Airbnb rental, and it’s going great. But amongst your pages of positive reviews, you noticed a guest left you a negative review. Shocked you’re probably worried about how this will affect your future rentals. Not to worry; there are plenty of things to do to help you recuperate after negative feedback.

How To Publicly Respond To A Negative Airbnb Review

You may feel a little nervous publicly responding to a bad review; however, your response can help persuade future guests to book with you. Here are some ways to respond, no matter how nasty, unfair, rude, or ambiguous the negative review is.

Start by thanking the guest for their stay and bringing up their issues. You can say something like, “Thank you for your visit and for taking the time to leave feedback.

Next, address the issue they wrote about with a solution. For instance, if they complain there was no hot water, you can respond with, “We know how uncomfortable it can be taking cold showers; we are sorry for the inconvenience. Since your visit, we have replaced the water heater, which is working smoothly.”

Remember that addressing guests’ concerns doesn’t make you look bad or is an omission of guilt. Instead, it’s showing honesty and sincerity. No business is flawless. By responding, you can show that you’re taking the necessary steps to improve. Whether it’s getting something fixed or simply enhancing communication skills, it’s important to show future guests you’re willing to meet the needs of your guests.

Here are some examples of how to respond to a negative review.

Review: The house was messy, and I found a roach in the kitchen.

Response: We apologize for the inconvenience. We have hired help to assist with the cleaning, and the apartment has been fumigated.

Review: The check-in instructions were confusing, and it took us 30 minutes to unlock the property.

Response: Our apologies for the confusion when checking in. We have reviewed and simplified the check-in process so it is easier for future guests.

Review: The area around the place was very noisy; the neighbors played loud music.

Response: I’m sorry the surroundings did not add to a pleasant stay. We have spoken to our neighbors about playing loud music, and they have agreed to lower the volume. We also include complimentary earplugs to help block out the noise from the street.

Review: The pictures did not match the place.

Response: We’re sorry the place did not meet your expectations. Our home had recently been remodeled, and we have since updated the pictures to represent the current space accurately.

Why It’s Important To Address Negative Guest Reviews

It may be tempting to ignore a negative review. After all, what’s one rotten fruit amongst a garden of good reviews? However, it is crucial to address the negative review so your business can continue to run smoothly.

One key reason is visibility. The higher your rankings are, the easier you’ll appear in search results. In addition, future guests are reading your reviews, the good, the bad, and the ugly. Thus, you can seem unattentive or neglectful by ignoring a negative review.

When To Contest A Negative Review

Although taking the high road and addressing negative reviews is usually the best route, sometimes it’s best to have the comment removed. To do this, you must contest the negative review. Once contested, a negative review can only be removed by Airbnb staff when users violate the rules. These rules are outlined on the Airbnb website, so ensure you know them before you consent to the review.

Some examples of comments that are against the rules include threatening remarks or any attempts at bribery.

How To Prevent Negative Airbnb Reviews

The best way to bounce back from a negative Airbnb review is not to get a negative review in the first place. Follow these steps to keep a clean record.

Follow Up With Your Guests

Maintain communication with your guests during the booking process, when they arrive, and after checking in. After they check in, enquire if everything is as expected. During their stay, you can ask how their trip is going and if they have any issues. Be supportive and make sure they have a good stay.

Getting to know your guests and building a relationship can go a long way toward avoiding bad Airbnb guest reviews. Guests who know you more personally will likely be more understanding and supportive of minor issues.

Manage Expectations Before Booking

Taking accurate photos of your place is crucial to running an Airbnb business. Show the flattering and less flattering parts of your space.

In addition, ensure that your listing description is correct and that you list the house rules. Within your description, don’t be afraid to mention some less desirable aspects, such as being located on a busy street or having no elevator. While it may deter some guests, other guests will appreciate the transparency.

Lastly, always be open to feedback. Whether including extra toilet paper or repainting a wall, the minor details sometimes make the most significant difference.