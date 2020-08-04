7 Helpful Tips To Make Your Lace Wig Look Super Natural

Making a great first impression is something most women work very hard to achieve. One of the main things a person will notice about you is the condition of your hair. The average woman will spend nearly $55,000 on hair care products and treatments in a lifetime.

If your actual hair is brittle or barely there, investing in high-quality wigs is crucial. The biggest misconception most women have about wigs is that they all look unnatural. In reality, modern wigs are made to look like your natural hair. The key to having success with a wig is investing in the right one.

You may be surprised to learn just how many wig options there are on the market. If you are having a hard time narrowing down the selection of wigs at your disposal, take a look at this article on EvaWigs.

Once you have purchased a new wig, finding ways to make it look more natural is imperative. Here are some of the things you can do to accomplish this goal.

Select the Right Color Wig

The main mistake new wig wearers make is choosing a hair color that does not look natural. While you may have always wanted to be a blonde, your eyebrows and other indicators will show people you are not. Rather than trying to fight with genetics, you need to stay within your hair color wheelhouse. Choosing the wrong colored wig can lead to lots of problems.



Not only will you need to choose a wig color that matches the other visible hair on your body, but you also need to consider your skin tone when making this choice. If you have darker skin, you will need a darker-colored wig. Lighter skin people need to stick with lighter-colored wigs. Sticking to these rules can help you avoid purchasing a wig that looks unnatural and out of place.

Consider the Wig Style

Modern wigs come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Rather than rushing through the wig selection process, you need to go in and try on a few. By doing this, you can get a feel for what wig style best fits your face structure and sense of style.

Working with an experienced wig supplier can provide you with a lot of helpful information during the selection process. These professionals will be able to offer you a series of options that they think match your face and style. The time and effort invested in trying on wigs will be worth it in the long run.

Weigh All of Your Wig Hat Options

Making a wig fit snuggly is only possible when wearing a wig hat. These wig hats come in three different types:

Lace Front Wig – This wig hat is lace on the front and mesh on the back. Typically, women will very short hair will benefit from wearing this type of wig hat.

Taking the time to try out these various wig hats will help you decide which one fits your needs the best.

Purchase the Correct Wig Density

Great wigs come with a price. They are not cheap. Make your wig last longer by buying the correct wig density. Wig density refers to the thickness or thinness you want the wig hair to be, as discussed on https://www.keswigs.com/buying-guide/what-does-density-mean-in-wigs.

Reduce the Lace

Lace-front wigs have a large piece of lace found at the hairline. It can be secured to the forehead so it will look like a scalp. Get a natural look for your scalp by cutting the lace, thereby fitting the frame of your face.



Here’s how to cut the lace of your wig so it would look more natural:

Wear the wig on your head first.

Before cutting the lace, determine exactly where you want your wig to stop.

Place the wig back on a mannequin head.

Cut the wig lace according to the desired location.

Put the wig back on your head and check if you are completely satisfied. This procedure might take a few attempts to get a perfectly natural looking scalp.

Custom Cut

You can bring your wig to the salon for styling to get that natural look. Placing the wig on your head allows your stylist to style and cut the wig like natural hair. Also, a stylist can help you with blending your hairline, leaving out what’s necessary based on the wig type you have. You can also cut your wig at home, but make sure it’s placed on the right area and you’ve already planned how to wear the wig before cutting.

Blend the Wig with Makeup

You can attain a natural look wearing your wig by blending it with makeup. Lightly brush the hairline with concealer. By doing so, the lace color matches your skin color. This step is helpful, most especially for people without strong hairlines and for those who love to wear ponytails. It makes the hairline more defined, blending with the wig seamlessly.

Finding the Right Wig Supplier



Trying to find a wig without the help of knowledgeable professionals can be very difficult. This is why finding a supplier with a great reputation and plenty of wigs in stock is important. If you’re having trouble figuring out what wig supplier or beauty store brands to use, consider checking out our list!