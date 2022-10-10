How to Make Unflattering Clothes Look Good on You

Many of us end up buying clothing in the spur of the moment which, on later reflection is actually not that flattering on our particular body shapes.

If you have a closet full of stylish clothing that doesn’t exactly flatter your figure in all the right ways, don’t get rid of it, try out these simple tips to make those tops and trousers look better on you instead.

Take it to a tailor

Okay, so the best way to make unflattering clothes look good on you is undoubtedly to take them to a tailor. They will be able to alter the clothing so that it fits your body shape as perfectly as possible, which is why it is definitely worth the extra outlay if you can afford it.

Make short sleeves fit by layering

If you are a very tall person, you can often end up with sleeves that are too short – although this fun blog covering tall girl fashion can help with that problem. If you like that shirt or jacket, but the sleeves are just a little shorter than you would like, layer a long-sleeved top that does fit, and which is the same color, underneath and it will look great after all, so you won’t need to get rid of it.

Tuck bad jeans into boots

If your jeans are unflattering because they are too long or they look unkempt because the hem has frayed, then simply find a cute pair of ankle boots to tuck them into and they will instantly look cool and laid back.

Tie a knot in too big t-shirts

If you have a t-shirt you love, but it is so big that it hides your shape, and perhaps makes you look bigger than you are, instantly uplift by simply bunching it together and tying a knot in it. Not only is this a cool look, but it gives you back some shape so you can show off your curves in that great shirt.

Turn your top around if the neckline is bad

If you have a top that has a neckline that you hate or is unflattering, see what it looks like when turned backwards. Often, turning a top the other way will give you a higher neckline and a slightly dipped line at the back which can look pretty good.

Use a belt to improve the waistline

If you have a dress where the waistline doesn’t quite sit where your waist is, then belting it will give you the illusion of having the wait where it should be, and often make you look more shapely too.

Turn a short skirt into a top

Got a skirt that’s too short to be decent? Try to rescue it by wearing it as a top instead. You’d be surprised how good this can look.

There you have it! It really is possible to take those unflattering clothes you’ve been hiding in the closet for all this time and make them work for you. So, what are you waiting for?