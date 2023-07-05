Finding motivation in the workplace can be hard. You do the same thing day in and day out, might feel trapped from time to time, and you can soon lose your love for the career you’ve dedicated your life to – what a horrible turn of events!

And because of that, it’s crucial you know how to find motivation in the workplace when your natural energy ebbs low. Even when you happily work from home, you can still struggle with getting things done productively, so the tips down below are suitable for everyone.

Work When You Feel Productive

If you’re able to, choose your own hours. This way you’ll be able to work during the times when you feel most productive. Whether this is first thing in the morning or the last thing at night, you can get your work done when you really feel like you’ve got it in you.

Anyone who works from home is most likely to benefit here, but that’s another reason why flexibility goes so far in the workplace. The tasks still get done, the calendar still gets updated, but you can go at your own pace.

Create a Priority List

A priority list will see you through to the end of your shift. Always get the ‘scary’ tasks out of the way first – they need doing, and they’ll be much better on your mental health when they’re out of the way.

Then use small tasks, such as answering an email or running a message to a coworker, to pad out the big jobs you’re doing. If you’re toiling away for hours on end on one project, these ‘little achievements’ you can literally tick off will grant you a sense of completion! With such a big task at hand, those moments will be incredibly motivating.

Remember How Hard You’ve Worked

Where have you come from? How hard have you had to work to get to this position? From the minute you started researching cyber security careers, to the day you graduated from an IT college, to that proud moment when you released your own software, you’ve really knuckled down.



Don’t let all this effort, and all your carefully crafted career decisions, go to waste! You’ve put the hours in, you’re allowed to reap the rewards right now, so don’t drop out and miss out.

Each Step is a Goal Achieved

Everything you do at work takes you further on your journey towards success. Each step you take, each little thing you get done, each tick or cross on the to-do list, are signs you’re doing a good job. And even if you think you’re not making much progress, you’ve got that visual reminder right in front of you. You are doing well, and you’ve got it in you to keep going!

The workplace can be very demotivating at times. If you find yourself struggling to focus when you’re at work, use methods like these to bring your attention back into the moment.