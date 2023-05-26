Digital Marketing Expert Apryl Beverly Shares How Small Businesses Can Utilize Email Marketing To Generate Revenue

BAUCEs, we live in a digital era where people check their emails daily. So, strong email marketing strategies are essential, especially for Black women-owned businesses.

When thinking about creating the best email marketing strategy, it is important to make sure you are showcasing your brand in an authentic and effective way. With these five tips, along with advice from Apryl Beverly of BAAB Writing and Marketing Services and sales writing platform- Word Stylistz, your brand will boost its revenue in a matter of time.

1. Use Positive Trigger Words

Write your emails with positive emotion! BAUCEs, when coming up with a quick email concerning your latest skincare drop or body scrub release, you want to immediately grasp your consumer’s attention once your email hits their inbox. That is where trigger words come into play. Positive trigger words in an email can immediately encourage your consumers to check out what you’re selling because who wants to see an email with just the simple “Open Me!”?

Apryl Beverly of BAAB Writing and Marketing Services further emphasizes the importance of trigger words in an email format. “Trigger words are words or phrases that evoke an emotional response, and they can definitely boost customer engagement,” she says. “They “trigger” the emotions tied to making a buying decision and often encourage readers to act, whether it’s clicking a link, making a purchase, or responding to a survey. However, you should use them in a genuine way and not attempt to manipulate buyers with them.” Trigger words are important for eliciting these emotions. Including them in your email sets the tone from the very start, but it’s important to ensure you stay consistent throughout the rest of your email.

2. Your Subject Line Should Be Attention-Grabbing.

BAUCEs, your subject line needs to grab attention if you’re thinking of pitching your latest business proposal to another company or sending an email blast about your recent blog post. Subject lines such as “limited time offer” or “buy it before the sale ends” will give your current and future consumers a sense of urgency to immediately click the link and send them straight to your website. “The subject line can make or break your email. It’s the first thing the recipient sees, and it’s what determines whether they open the email or ignore it,” Beverly says.

From there, the more clicks you receive, the higher the chance of attention and profit. Revenue can only be boosted if you’re effective in your techniques. Beverly also suggests your subject line be recipient focused because it will tie into the lead you’re going with. “It must be compelling and intriguing. The best subject lines for pitches are recipient-focused and tie directly to whatever market research you’re using as the lead in the email,” she says.

3. Personalize Your Outgoing Emails

BAUCEs, when discussing personalization in email marketing, we’re not just talking about adding your favorite consumer name to an email; it’s more about curating your consumers with your brand to make them feel included, considered, and truly a part of your brand’s success. The key to personalizing your emails is forming connections that your brand follows through with tools such as email campaigns, blog posts, email lists, and social media links.

An email campaign, for example, can be an effective tool because whether it’s about your new lip balm release or new fashion line for the summer season, the people subscribed to your website will be notified immediately of new and upcoming releases. “Personalization is a game-changer in email marketing that can yield increased customer engagement and higher conversion rates. It goes beyond just using the recipient’s name – it’s about tailoring your message to the specific needs and interests of your subscribers by using segmentation,” Beverly explains. “For new small business owners, I suggest digging into personalization by segmenting your email list based on customer behavior and preferences. And yes, using images and graphics helps add spice to emails and breaks up the monotony of only sending words. Emails shouldn’t be overly styled, but it’s great when you can add visuals to the mix every now and again.”

4. Use An Email Template For Easier Content Formation

An email template can make emailing much smoother. BAUCEs, if you’ve never considered using an email template for those quick business pitches or blog post announcements, consider it today because an email template can give your email content a neat and concise look while also captivating your consumer’s eyes. Rather than create a new email, use tools and agencies, such as BAAB Writing and Marketing Services, to boost your business revenue. “Email templates are fill-in-the-blank emails that businesses can use to craft persuasive, compelling content in 85% less time,” Beverly says. “My agency is known for creating email templates that have helped our clients generate hundreds of thousands in revenue. For example, one of our clients used our email templates to pull in $91,000 during Black Friday weekend.” You can implement your own high-resolution images and catchy headlines and ensure the email template follows your brand guidelines. By implementing these tools, your growing business will resonate with what your consumers are looking for in your brand.

5. Send Follow-Up Emails, Especially After The Latest Release

Never forget a follow-up email! BAUCEs, your newest product has just been released and your customers sold it out, but you forgot a crucial part of gaining more traction for your brand, and that’s a follow-up email. No matter what industry your business showcases, sending out follow-up emails to your subscribers/consumers can help boost your brand revenue. It keeps the conversation alive and shows that you value their contribution to your brand’s growth and success. Beverly personally suggests follow-up emails because it further establishes loyalty between the brand and the consumer. “You should continue the conversation until you receive a response. Even if it’s a no, you want to continue nurturing the lead by sending them the information you believe could benefit them,” she says.

A follow-up email could jog your consumer’s memory about your last interaction, remind them about their full shopping cart, and show why they are a part of your brand’s community. “Follow-up emails are a valuable way to improve customer retention, encourage repeat purchases, and turn customers into brand advocates,” Beverly emphasizes. “My personal marketing strategies include building strong relationships with my audience and offering value even before they’ve made a purchase. I do this by posting on social media daily. My team also spends time prospecting and reaching out to offer our solutions to those who would benefit most from our services.”