How Do PhD Students Make Money? 10 Ways To Make Money As A Doctoral Student

A PhD is the highest level of contemporary education regardless of the number of graduate degrees or master’s one has acquired. Getting to this level requires commitment and dedication. PhD students tend to forego well-paying jobs to further their studies and increase their chances of earning better after completion. Others pursue doctoral studies as a form of self-actualization. Regardless of the reason for pursuing a PhD, you can earn considerable income while studying.

Do PhD Students Get Paid To Study?

There is no such thing as PhD income since nobody earns an income from studying. However, pursuing a doctoral degree increases your chances of earning higher after graduation. Although a PhD holder’s income is considerably high, all factors held constant, earnings vary based on discipline and specialization. Graduate studies are associated with expert-level training, leading to improved social status and intellectual capabilities. As a result, PhD graduates earn higher than their colleagues with lower education status.

The real question about PhD income is, can you work while doing a PhD? Every PhD student has an opportunity to earn extra income while completing their coursework and even research. In some cases, students enjoy additional benefits from their institutions. Some may achieve recognition from their peers and work part-time. Being part of a PhD program creates infinite income-generating opportunities in and out of the school environment. From consulting to fellowship, graduate students enjoy unlimited working experiences. Some of these opportunities have competitive benefits.

How To Make Money As A PhD Student: Expert Opinion

1. Freelancing

Freelancing in the education sector has developed into a lucrative industry with thousands of players and is worth millions of dollars. Whether you are looking to buy a cheap dissertation online or find an experienced research assistant, you can always find a suitable freelancer. PhD students capitalize on these opportunities by offering their expertise to fellow students, educators, and professionals. Freelancers enjoy a free market writing economy where prices for their services are based on the laws of demand and supply. Doctoral students are coveted in this environment due to their training and expertise. They are considered the best in writing, especially for coursework and research documents.

2. Research Assistant Jobs

A PhD student is the most suitable candidate for a research assistant job. They have sufficient knowledge of the research process with adequate training to tackle the challenges associated with data collection, compilation, cleaning, analysis, and interpretation. Besides, researchers seek the services of doctoral students for their expertise in their respective subjects. A research assistant conducts experiments, prepares interviews, develops and tests questionnaires, collects and analyzes data, interprets the findings, and generates conclusions. A PhD student earns by charging expert fees while practising for their thesis.

3. Teaching Assistant Jobs

PhD students can also apply for teaching jobs privately or in their institutions. Due to budget constraints, universities and colleges rely on doctoral students to teach lower classes and simpler courses. But how much are PhD students paid? Earnings vary based on specialization and circumstances of an engagement. In some cases, PhD students teach part-time classes as part of their training.

4. Fellowships And Grants

Fellowships absolve PhD students of a teaching assistant’s teaching and research obligations. These opportunities are designed to support top doctoral students financially. However, some obligations may be attached to a fellowship program based on the institution’s traditions and course. Besides, these opportunities are competitive and merit-based. As a result, not all PhD students can benefit. Most prefer the grant option, which provides unconditional financial support to learners primarily for their tuition and research.

5. Part-time Jobs

PhD students can also capitalize on their free time to work in different capacities. Part-time jobs at private and governmental organizations are available to learners globally, especially from reputable academic institutions. In some cases, companies offer doctoral students jobs in anticipation of their graduation. This strategy creates a relationship between the employer and the PhD student, creating employment opportunities for the learners and cheap recruitment methods for the employing entity. However, a part-time job may be challenging for some PhD programs due to intensity and rigor. This option requires intense planning and exceptional organizational skills.

6. Scholarships And Stipend

Full-time PhD students receive a stipend to cover their living expenses. The amount paid as a salary varies based on the institution’s regulations, location, and other determining factors. The stipend is usually part of a scholarship exempted from tax to facilitate the PhD program. In some cases, the students receive allowances as regularly as part of their grants, teaching assistantships, or fellowship rewards.

7. Paid Internships

PhD students wishing to return to employment after the program can take paid internship opportunities to sharpen their skills and improve their employability. Earnings are industry-specific and may be limited to the required skills and responsibilities. Despite these limitations, an internship is an excellent opportunity to improve one’s skills and develop a career profile. Although internships are designed for entry-level jobs, PhD students can capitalize on such chances to make additional income. The opportunities provide social and professional exposure, preparing learners for life after school.

8. Consulting

Since PhD students are experts in their fields, they can offer consulting services for additional income. Besides, consulting is an alternative career path for PhD holders, especially in high-demand industries such as academia, law, and medicine. Becoming a consultant at your institution saves you additional expenditures, such as commuter fees. Some institutions of higher learning offer their doctoral students consulting opportunities to capitalize on the diverse pool of experts at a low cost. In return, students enjoy additional sources of income from practicing the skills developed while pursuing a doctorate. Networking within the PhD program also exposes learners to potential clients creating exponential opportunities due to the sort-after skills of a doctoral student.

9. On-campus Gigs

Money-making opportunities within the school environment are limitless. PhD students help professors and faculty staff prepare documents such as grant applications, research proposals, and questionnaires at a fee. Data collection and writing opportunities are also available to this cohort. As a result, an institutional-level gig economy presenting faculty staff and students operates on a quid-pro-quo principle. The learners exercise their skills in a low-risk environment while the professors enjoy low-cost expert-level services. The symbiotic relationship between PhD students and faculty staff necessitates the transfer of knowledge to the future generation of leaders, creating an academic continuum.

10. Content Creation

A new crop of PhD content creators derives a sustainable income from social media. As experts in their fields, doctoral students develop informed arguments and share perspectives about critical social, political, and economic issues. They leverage the growing online community to generate income from young people’s quest for information. Content creation ranges from blogging to YouTube and TikTok videos, which dominate conversations on the internet. This industry boasts a significant share of intellectual property exchanges and millions of dollars in transactions.