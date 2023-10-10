Getting Back on the Horse

If it’s been a while since you were in the dating world, then it can be terrifying. Getting back out there to meet people again when you have spent so long in one relationship and felt comfortable, it’s not easy. It can damage your confidence if you get rejected and it can make you feel like you are blind and trying to see all over again.
When you’ve been out of it for a while, you are going to discover that dating may have changed. For example, in the past 20 years, dating websites have sprung up all over the place. You can even find websites that will help you with your Tinder openers to make sure that you are saying something fun and positive and not just feeling too overwhelmed to even say hello to anybody. Jumping back into the dating game is hard, but there doesn’t mean it has to be something that you avoid forever. If you decide that you are done being lonely, then here are some of the ways that you can get back onto the horse.
- Start socializing with new people. Expanding your friendship group is one of the best ways to get back on the horse and get back into dating because you can meet people organically this way. Joining some hobby groups or a cookery club or even a crafting group can help you to get face to face with new people and meet others who are looking for the same things with the same interests that you have. Practice makes perfect, so get out there and see what you can find.
- Ask your dating friends how it’s going. If you have single friends who are playing the field and dating at the moment, ask them how it’s going and where they are finding people. They may have some good ideas for you to ensure that you feel like you can get back on that horse safely. Nobody wants to feel like they are losing. Their minds when it comes to dating and nobody wants to feel unsafe.
- Sign up to just one dating app. Yes, there are hundreds out there, but choose one and roll with it. It can otherwise feel very overwhelming if you are trying to keep up with conversations across more than one place. If you are going down that route of dating apps, then you should make sure that you are going on just one so that you don’t feel like things have become too much for you. Pick that up that resonates with you the most and go with that one first.
- Take time to write your profile. You don’t have to rush it and say in the few lines that you are looking for. That’s why Tinder openers are a great idea. If you put the right information into your profile, then you’ll attract the right people towards you. There’s absolutely no rush in this either, because you can take your time and let it last as long as it lasts.