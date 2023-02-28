Fitness Injuries: 6 Ways you Are Putting Yourself at Risk

If you work out all the time, then this is great. You may feel as though you are finally getting the results you want from your gym sessions and that you are also gaining more muscle by the week. That being said, an injury can really set you back, and it can also put a dent in your motivation. If you want to do something about this, then you can avoid an injury by following the tips below.

Improper Technique

The most common injuries for those who weight train often come from improper technique. If you do not use the right technique, then you may find that you tear the delicate tissue that connects your joints, or that you wrench a muscle. If you end up experiencing an injury, then you may find that you drop the weight you are trying to lift, and this can cause even more harm. The main thing you need to take note of here is that the human body is made up of biomechanical pathways. Arms and legs can only move in very specific ways, especially when loaded with extra weight. If you want to make sure that you don’t experience an injury, then you have to do your bit to become a technical perfectionist. You need to respect the integrity of the exercise you’re doing, and you also need to avoid twisting, turning, or contorting when lifting the weight. If you have injured yourself, then seeking professional help is the best way for you to access shoulder pain treatments.

Too Much Weight

If you use too much weight when working out, then you may find that you increase your chance of experiencing an injury. If you cannot control weight when you are on the downward transition or if you are having to jerk the weight just to get it into a good position, then this means it’s too heavy for you. A barbell that is out of control is very dangerous, and the weight will always abide by the laws of gravity. Anything that is in the way of the weight and the floor, is in danger.

Not Warming Up

Warm-ups are usually low intensity with a high rep. This helps to increase blood flow to the muscles. Quick and light movements help to raise the temperature of the muscles involved and it also decreases the viscosity of the blood. When this happens, mobility and flexibility are improved. Riding an exercise bike, swimming, or even jogging are all very good ways for you to warm up, so make sure that you keep this in mind.

Not Stretching

Stretching is very different from warming up. Stretching helps you to relax and it also elongates your muscles after you have warmed up. Stretching between the sets that you do, will also help you to build muscle by promoting circulation. Finally, if you perform muscle-specific stretches after you have completed your workout, you may find that your soreness the next day is practically eliminated.

Bad Spotting

If you lift long enough, then you may get to the point where you need someone to spot for you. This is especially the case if you squat or carry out a bench press. When you work hard, you may find that you miss a rep. There isn’t anything wrong with this, but it is a sign that you are reaching your limit. You need someone who can spot you competently. Your spotter should always be carrying themselves as if you are on the verge of failing the rep. They should also give you a gentle touch from time to time, that allows you to complete a rep that you might have missed normally. A strong spotter is always aware of the risk, so if you want to stop injuries from happening, make sure that you have someone who can work to help you here.

Forced RepsCheating or forced reps are very advanced technique. The main thing that you have to remember here is that they give you the chance to lift beyond what you normally would be capable of. The muscle is taken beyond the point of failure, and it is forced to adapt. If you do not carry out this exercise properly, then you may find that you end up injuring yourself. A lot of the time the weight will collapse as well, and this can lead to even more issues. Cheating movements do work but at the end of the day, if you are using momentum to carry out the rep, then you are risking injury, especially if you’re not carrying out the movement properly. If you are doing a forced rep, you have to make sure that your training partner is on the same wavelength as you.