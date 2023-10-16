First-Time Parents: Here’s How to Prepare for Your Baby’s Arrival

Do you have a new baby on the way? If so then you will know what an exciting experience it can be. With that in mind, you may also feel as though you have a lot of stress and apprehension about the future. If this is the case, then it helps to start preparing now. This will allow you to feel more confident going forward while making it easier to adjust.

Prepare for Your Future Needs

It may seem weird to foresee your future needs. This is especially the case now when you are living in the moment. With that in mind, you do need to take the time to cook, prepare, and freeze extra meals. Stock up on cleaning products too, so you can get your house in order. If you have any medical prescriptions then now would be the time for you to keep everything up to date, so you can make sure that you don’t end up running out at the worst possible moment. Even if you do intend to breastfeed, it’s a good idea for you to buy some baby bottles as well as a tub of formula. You’ll be thankful you did if you ever start to struggle and it stops you from having to run out at the last minute for any supplies. Cluster feeding can be tough if you are a new mother and it’s something that a lot of people go through. If you want to help yourself here then it’s wise for you to do your research and look up how long cluster feeding lasts, so you can make sure that you have the support you need.

Babyproof your Home

Having a baby who can freely crawl into the kitchen and open up cabinets full of chemicals might seem like a long way away. With that in mind, it’ll come around faster than you might think. Babies can become mobile overnight, so it’s wise for you to prepare now. Cleaning products and medication have to be stored out of sight and out of reach for babies. If you have cabinets then consider using a magnet lock on them, so you can make sure that they can’t be opened with ease. The great thing about magnet locks is that you can still access what you need, but it keeps them safe for your children.

Prepare for Visitors

The early days of parenthood tend to be a bit of a blur. If you plan on having visitors overnight then you may want to try and prepare for them right now. Stock up on things like toothpaste, toothbrushes and even extra toilet paper. Change the sheets on your bed and also make sure that you have some extra towels and soap. This will allow them to stay overnight without you having to worry about anything. It also means that if you need a bit of a hand with night feeds, family can help out with ease. You should of course, not feel obligated to have people over if you don’t want them. If you are a new parent then there’s nothing wrong with you saying no to people after you have given birth.

Target Red Zones

If you are going to be bringing a new baby home then germ control should be your priority. The germiest areas in your home are not always your light switches and your doorknobs. It’s your kitchen sink, stove top, faucet handle and countertop. If you want to bring your baby home to a clean house, it’s wise for you to give everything a deep clean. Have plenty of sanitizing wipes lying around so you can wipe things down easier. This is a great way for you to protect your new baby and their weak immune system.

Sort your Fridge

Sure, your baby may be on an all-liquid diet right now but you still need to make sure that you have room in your fridge. It may be that you store things like baby formula, breastmilk or even casseroles that your friends and family may bring over. Either way, give everything a good clean and make room. If you can do this, while throwing away any expired food then you will find it easier to stay on top of things when your baby does make their arrival.

Sterilize Bottles

You may have a breast pump, as well as a pacifier and bottles. If so then this is great, but at the same time, you do need to sterilize them. Whenever you unbox something new like this, you need to submerge it in boiling water for a total of five minutes. After this, you can simply sterilize them quickly by putting them in your sterilizer, or by running boiling water over them periodically. Make sure that you wash your bottles and your feeding equipment regularly too. If you can, now is a good time for you to be stocking up on dishwashing tablets so be mindful of that.

Make a Care Basket

When you have a baby, it’s a good idea for you to get a care basket. This should contain wipes, nappies and bottles. Everything you need should essentially be within reach because if it’s not then this will make it much more difficult to get things done without feeling stressed. If you want to help yourself even more then it’s a good idea for you to create a self-care basket for yourself too. Make sure that you put in it snacks, bath bombs and anything you need to de-stress. Putting eye masks in your basket is also a good idea, so try and make sure you do things like this. It’s a great way for you to avoid putting yourself last.

Think about Priorities

Doing the laundry may seem like a bit of a given, but at the same time, you do need to make sure that you wash all of your baby’s clothes before you bring them home. Think about getting them some onesies, some sheets and some sleepers. Remove any packaging that may be on the baby clothes too. It’s wise for you to get a detergent that is friendly to your baby’s skin, such as one that doesn’t contain any dye or perfume. Use ones that are specially marketed for infants, if possible.

Install the Car Seat

This tip is so important. Installing your car seat before the baby arrives is a monumental step. It’s one you should certainly not overlook either. Test out the buckles and the straps now if possible, so you know how to put the baby in later. Keep your instructions on hand as well. You will probably be quite tired after birth and the last thing you want is to be fighting with the car seat.



Batch Cook

Now is a fantastic time for you to be doing some batch cooking. If you can do all of this now then it’ll make life when the baby comes so much easier. You will probably be worn out when you come home, and you will be in for a few sleepless nights too. If you want to do something about this then make sure that you cook meals that can simply be put in the oven. Don’t make things too complicated and take the time to focus on getting all of your food groups. If you can do this then you will be able to practice a much higher standard of self-care when the baby comes, which is so important.

Don’t Lose Perspective

You might feel as though this is a bit of a strange hibernation phase, and that this is going to go on forever. It won’t, in fact, it actually lasts for a very short period of time and it will be over before you know it. For this reason, you need to do what you can to prepare for the future now. If you can do this then you will soon find it easier to get everything in order, without compromising anything.

Setup a Baby Sling

Another thing you can do is set up a baby sling. The great thing about getting a baby sling is you can tie it to your front, and get way more done. You can easily leave the room with your baby and not have to worry about them too. The best thing is, your baby can sleep on you while you get things done so you won’t feel as though you are constantly working around their nap times. Little things like this can make it much easier for you to cope as a new parent and it also means that you have a bit more freedom. By taking the time to make some basic adjustments to your sling now, you can make it much easier to adjust to your lifestyle so keep that in mind. Make sure it fits comfortably around your waist and around your shoulders, so you can make the final adjustments when the baby makes their arrival. It won’t take long to do and it’ll save you a lot of stress.