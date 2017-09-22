19 Coding Bootcamps That Offer Scholarships To Women Of Color

There are many coding bootcamps out there that provide scholarships for women to cover all or part of tuition and living expenses. Coding boot camps are eager to have women apply so that more women can get into the tech field. There are lot of people in tech who are passionate about changing the ratio of men to women in tech! In fact, if you are a particularly outstanding candidate, some boot camps will look at applicants on a case by case basis for additional financial aid so does not let finances stop you from applying.

Below is a comprehensive list of boot camps that currently provide scholarships for women and the specifics about each. If you are a woman looking to make a transition and learn how to program, I highly recommend checking out these coding bootcamps.

Bitmaker Labs : This coding boot camp offers offer a Web Development course and a User Experience and Interface Design course starting. Based in Toronto, ON, it is is a 9-week intensive training program that teaches classes in a modern lab setting. They take absolute beginners and teach them the skills necessary to be creative computer programmers. Check out their Grace Hopper Scholarship for Women in Computing.

Code Core : Code Core offers an intensive, 12-week developer boot camp in Vancouver. Code Core is one of Western Canada’s first developer schools, and is taught by seasoned industry experts. They currently offer a Rails Bootcamp and an iOS Bootcamp. CodeCore offers scholarship grantsto the under-represented demographic of women in the industry through organizations such as Canadian Women in Communications.

Codeup: Based in San Antonio, TX, Codeup is an intensive, 16-week boot camp that turns non-techies into computer programmers. They offer classes on the LAMP stack (Linux/Apache/MySQL/PHP) and 3 scholarships to aspiring women at 50% off tuition for every class.

V School ( Coding Campus): V School, formerly known as Coding Campus, is a coding bootcamp located in Provo and Salt Lake City, UT, as well as online. Their program focuses on Python due to the language’s popularity in Utah. Their website states that “offer three individual scholarships for Women, Minorities, and Military Personal.”

DevPoint Labs : DevPoint Labs, the first coding school and highest-rated program in Utah, has now partnered with University of Utah Professional Education to launch a full-time 11 week web development program. DevPoint Labs currently has two different boot camps, Web Development and iOS and offer a $2,000 Scholarship for Women. The course will provide adults looking to change careers with web development skills from the most affordable program in the nation.

Flatiron School: The Flatiron School offers intensive, full-time coding boot camps in New York City for individuals who love to create and are seeking a career as a developer. Flatiron School is a great place to learn Web and iOS Development. Their website states that “grants and scholarships available for students from underrepresented groups like females and minorities”

General Assembly: General Assembly is a popular, award-winning, global educational institution that specializes in web development and user experience design. Classes are hosted in Boston, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne, London and Hong Kong. General Assembly currently offers a Google Fellowship for Women Scholarship via their Opportunity Fund which consists of a $8,500 tuition subsidy for their Web Development program. The scholarship is currently available for students at the New York City location.

Hackbright Academy: Hackbright Academy offers 12-week full-time and part-time coding boot camp programs in San Francisco, California, created by women for women with the goal of increasing the number of Python developers in Silicon Valley workforce. They also provide “need-based scholarships” and “partial scholarships to a limited number of students”

The Recurse Center : The Recurse Center is located in New York City, and is completely free for all attendees. In result of the living expenses in New York are so high, grants are offered for those who need financial assistance. The program lasts three months.

Ironhack : Ironhack is a 9-week, full-time and 24-week, part-time web development and UX/UI design boot camp in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami, and Paris. Ironhack uses a customized approach to education by allowing students to shape their experience based on personal goals. Currently offer Web Development and iOS and there is a 1,000 EUR Scholarship for Women.

Launch Academy : Launch Academy is an immersive coding boot camp offering courses in Boston, Philadelphia, and online. Students gain experience in both front-end and back-end development, and are prepared to jump into jobs in any part of the web development stack. Currently teaching Ruby and offer a $500 discount for women.

Makers Academy: Based in London, Makers Academy is a highly-selective, 12-week full-time program that teaches web development. Teaching Ruby on Rails and currently offering a £500 scholarship for women.

Metis: The immersive Data Science Bootcamp, offered in New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago, is designed by world-class industry practitioners and provides students with intensive, on-site instruction, access to an extensive network of speakers and mentors, and ongoing career coaching and job placement support. Women are eligible to receive a $3,000 scholarship toward their Metis Data Science Bootcamp

Nashville Software School: The school is a nonprofit striving to expand the technology workforce in middle Tennessee and is founded upon the core values of craftsmanship, career development, community, collaboration, and continuous learning. “Grants and scholarships are available for students from underrepresented groups like women and minorities.”

Thinkful (remote): Thinkful is an online coding boot camp where students learn to code with 1-on-1 mentorship and are guaranteed a job as a programmer upon graduation. We currently offer a $600 women’s scholarshipfor our Flexible Web Development Bootcamp and a $1200 women’s scholarships for our Full-time Web Development Bootcamp.

Fullstack Academy (New York): Fullstack Academy is an immersive web development boot camp with campuses in New York City, Chicago, and online through a synchronous, remote platform. Fullstack Academy currently offers the Ada Lovelace Scholarship which contributes $1,000 to any women who attends their full MEAN stack boot camp! Also check out the Grace Hopper Academy, their full-time deferred program exclusively for women

Sabio : Sabio is a developer community offering 12-week full time coding boot camps in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Seattle. Sabio focuses on .NET/C# and trains across the full-stack in Mobile, Front End, Back End, Source Control, Database and Development platforms. Sabio offers a $500 scholarship for Sabio and $1,500 Women in Tech Scholarship.

Coding Dojo: Coding Dojo is one of the highest-rated coding boot camps in the industry, and the only coding boot camp in the world to teach three full technology stacks in a single 14-week program. Coding Dojo has campuses in Berkeley, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington D.C. Coding Dojo offers up to $2000 in scholarship awards.

Women’s Coding Collective: WCC is a web development community with a mission to narrow the gender gap in technology. WCC devoted to empowering women coders and creators who are working and learning at the intersection of web development and entrepreneurship. WCC offers a Front-End Development scholarship and a scholarship with Python.

Looking for more scholarships? Check out our list of 100+ diversity scholarships here.