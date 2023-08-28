Celebrating Diversity and Inclusivity in Lingerie: Why Bralettes Are Leading the Way

Fashion isn’t always known for inclusivity, the lingerie industry in particular is always on the receiving end of bad press due to its lack of inclusive styles, despite large brands and household names increasing size ranges and availability. Many women find that they’re just not represented and therefore struggle to find underwear, lingerie or items of clothing that make them look and feel good!

This is where the bralette comes in. Whether you opt for a white bralette or an eyelash lace style, the bralette has the unique and highly sought-after confidence boost that all women crave when they try on underwear. But how can such a simple piece of clothing and straightforward design speak to so many women of different shapes, sizes and ages? Perhaps the beauty of the bralette is that because it’s not overly complicated, it appeals to so many women, flattering every silhouette and offering a range of styles that suit everybody and every occasion. Want to know more? Let’s take a closer look at why bralettes are leading the way when it comes to diversity and inclusivity in lingerie.

The Size Inclusivity

When we shop for traditional bras and underwear, many of us can feel limited by the sizing available. Not only that but requesting larger sizes or not being able to shop in specific stores or with specific brands because of your body shape leaves many women feeling embarrassed and feeling worth a little less. Shopping for beautiful bralettes, however, is to reject all the prejudice and embarrassment that comes with traditional bra shopping.

Available in simple, extensive and straightforward alpha sizing catering to women of all shapes and busts sizes, the bralette is accessible to everyone and it’s never been easier to find the right fit!

The Fabric

Who knew fabric could be inclusive? While denim is probably the most inclusive fabric out there, the bralette isn’t too far behind. As bralettes are made with breathable, stretchy fabric that looks and feels buttery to the touch, it’s easy to see why so many women are choosing bralettes over traditional bras and the horrendous underwire and uncomfortable padding that make us feel hot and prickly. The fabric of a bralette moves with and contorts to match the movement of your body, making you feel like you’re wearing nothing at all, no matter your size or skin sensitivity.

The Styles

We’ve been raised exposed to the idea that only women of a certain size and frame can pull off sexy lingerie and lacey delicates, but even though that’s simply not the case, it takes an item of clothing like the bralette to show the way. As the bralette is so flexible and simple in design, it comes in a variety of different styles that can be worn by women of all shapes, sizes and ages. From black and white lace styles to beautiful bandeaus, halterneck styles and simple scoop necks, all whilst giving you the support and confidence you need – the possibilities are endless with bralettes.

Final Thoughts…

Fashion should always be inclusive, but sadly that’s not always the case. While we wait for the fashion industry to catch up, we can look and feel incredible with a gorgeous bralette!