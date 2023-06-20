Building the Future: A Deep Dive into AI Infrastructure and Its Key Components

Just as human intellect would not be possible without a physically functioning brain with its neurons, synapses, effector cells, and other elements, artificial intelligence also needs a certain infrastructure. It ensures the interaction of all elements in such a way that all the functions assigned to AI are performed as quickly and efficiently as possible.

What Elements Form AI Infrastructure

Advanced hardware. To perform complex yet fast calculations, the AI infrastructure must contain powerful processors, such as GPUs and TPUs.

Data storage facilities. Since the amount of data for AI operation is huge, it is necessary to create special conditions for their storage. The main requirement is the ability to scale storage facilities as tasks become more complex and new data appear.

Software stack. This is a special environment that allows you to develop and run applications. It provides all conditions for creating and training various AI models.

Network infrastructure. Since the work of AI involves not only the storage of huge amounts of data but also their transmission, the network infrastructure must be no less powerful than other components and have high bandwidth.

Exclusive AI Infrastructure by GCore

Creating your own AI infrastructure requires huge costs and a brilliant team of professionals. No need to invest in all that complex system because it was already developed by GCore, which employs more than 400 highly qualified specialists. With over 40 hosting locations and over 11 thousand PoPs across 6 continents, GCore provides AI Infrastructure as a service to clients around the world. By connecting to this infrastructure, you will receive an exclusive package of AI solutions based on:

Graphcore IPUs

Gcore Cloud Services

Choose Dedicated vPOD or Virtual vPOD depending on your needs and capabilities. And to make your use of the AI infrastructure cost-effective, GCore offers suspension mode to cut costs when you’re not using it. AI infrastructure from GCore is not only the most advanced solution for launching your own AI projects but also the most profitable in every respect.