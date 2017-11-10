10 Bars Where You Are Guaranteed To Meet Your Next ‘Bae’

Alright BAUCEs, I’ve curated a list of top bars and venues in some of America’s biggest cities, where you can find a high-quality companion and tasty drinks. Under each venue, I’ve included a bulleted list of their popular features and highlights. Some of these locations I’ve visited myself (denoted with an asterisk!) and some were referrals from friends.

These venues range from borderline bougie celebrity and corporate hangouts to low-key hidden gems where a no-frills vibe is taken seriously. Successful, sophisticated and fun-loving folks don’t fit into one prototype, so I’ve tried to include scenes featuring distinctive atmospheres and menus attracting patrons worthy of a BAUCE chick’s time.

All of these establishments tout something unique; whether it’s award-winning cocktails, historical relevance, extended brunch, great music, or a lavish and elegant ambiance. These lounges, bars, and hangouts are recognized locally by their patrons and are often nationally-acclaimed.

Where: New York City

Why?

Ample Seating (Social & Private)

Open Late

Modern American Cuisine

Group Entertainment Games (Pool, Ping-Pong & Foosball)

Known Entertainment Industry Hangout

Where: San Francisco, California

Wine Bar & Lounge

Located At The Foot of The Four Seasons Hotel

Monthly Artisan Vintner Is Featured

Award-Winning Architecture

Small Plates & Pairings Great For Sharing (Sourced Locally)

Happy Hour Specials

Where: Los Angeles, California

Live Jazz Every Sunday & Tuesday After 9pm

Great Place For Couples & Small Groups

Best American Cocktail Bar (2012 Spirited Awards)

Hidden Gem, Not Your Typical LA Hollywood Spot

Where: Chicago, IL

Live Music Tuesday & Wednesday

Warmly Lit/ Simply Elegant Martini Lounge

Offers Catering/Customizable Menu

Relaxing Environment: Great For Entertaining Clients, Dates, Friends & Meeting New People

Plenty of Parking Options

Where: Philadelphia, PA

Authentic Southern Cuisine

Sunday Brunch

Multiple Bars & Lounge Rooms Featuring Specific Vibes

Beats & Eats Friday Happy Hour

Elegant, Sensual & Stylish Design

Where: Washington, D.C.

Great Price Points & Specials

Extended Happy Hours

Brunch

Menu w/ Options

Open Late

Rooftop Deck

Board Games

Where: Virginia Beach

Many locations throughout VA

Delicious Specialty Sandwiches

Authentic/Local Café Atmosphere

Boutique Wine & Cheese/Craft Beer

Minimally processed ingredients/Food made from scratch in-house

While you’re in Virginia, check out Supper Southern Morsels*

Where: Norfolk, VA

Sunday Brunch

Rooftop seating/Fireplace Tables

Decent Price Points

New Southern-Style Menu

Where: Atlanta, GA

Cool craft whiskey bar

Southern Inspired cuisine

Premium price points

Working professionals hot spot

One of the best hotel bars

Where: Houston, TX

Declared A Houston Hot Spot

Full Kitchen, 3 Bars, 2 Private Rooms, Nightclub & Stage

Ample Parking

Formal Dress Code (Allows Jeans & Stylish Looks)

From subtle & intimate to bold & grandiose

Jazz & R&B Happy Hour

Comedy Shows, Corporate Events, Live Music & Celebrity Appearances & Unrivaled DJs

Where: Miami, FL

‘90’s Hip Hop

Open Late

All American Food

World-Class Cocktails

Shareable & Regularly Updated Menu

Decent Price Points/Great Happy Hour

Long Brunch

No Name Dropping