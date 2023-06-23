Accidents and Insurance Claims: Navigating the Legal Process

Being involved in a car accident is a traumatic experience. In addition to physical injuries, you may also experience emotional trauma as well. Based on data the Department of Transportation (DOT) monitored, Connecticut recorded 301 fatalities resulting from car crashes in 2020, marking a 21% surge compared to the previous year. This figure represented the highest number of traffic-related deaths the state had witnessed within a single year since 2016, leaving public health and traffic safety specialists astounded. Unfortunately, the upward trend persisted in 2021, with the latest estimate indicating a further rise in fatalities, reaching 323 deaths.

Regrettably, it has become common to come across news reports about severe injuries or fatalities resulting from car accidents in Waterbury or its vicinity. The injuries and the loss of vehicles can create financial hardship for the victims and their families. If you happen to live in Waterbury and have been injured in an accident, a reputable Waterbury auto accident lawyer can help you make sense of it all.

The lawyers at a reliable law firm have been providing sound advice to many accident victims who have previously been involved in devastating car accidents. Understanding what types of recourse they have available can offer peace of mind and a sense of security.

Reputable Car Accident Lawyers

A reputable car accident lawyer will aggressively represent your case if you have been injured in an accident. They know what evidence to collect and the process you need to follow to file a claim with insurance or file a lawsuit if you believe the other driver’s negligence caused the accident. Car accident lawyers can put together a case that will ensure you get the compensation you deserve, and your family can move as you begin the recovery process.

A good lawyer will answer your questions and make sure you understand the legal process. They will go over all of your options with you to ensure that the path you take is the right one for you.

Car Accident Causes

Speeding and distracted driving are two of the most common causes of car accidents. Disregarding stop signs and driving under the influence are also on the list of common causes. Even minor traffic violations can lead to life-changing injuries. In some cases, poor road conditions and an inexperienced driver can cause serious accidents, resulting in life-threatening injuries. Every accident is different and may have more than one contributing factor when it comes to what actually caused the collision.

Common Injuries Associated with Car Accidents

Car accidents can result in many different types of injuries. Scrapes, abrasions, bruises, and contusions are common. Whiplash, concussions, and injuries to the brain and spinal column can result in long-term, chronic pain and discomfort. Broken bones, amputations, paralysis, and even death can occur in serious accidents. Many of these injuries can take months to heal and are often accompanied by emotional stress and anxiety.

Steps You Need to Take After an Accident

If you’ve been involved in an auto accident, there are several things you can do that will help prove your case if you feel you need to hire a car accident lawyer. In addition to exchanging information with the other driver, you will also want to take pictures of the scene and the vehicles to show where the accident occurred and any debris that might be present.

Get the names and contact information of any witnesses that saw the accident occur. Provide the police with as much information as you can. You will also want to notify your insurance company so they can begin to process your claim. Obtaining a copy of the police report is also important. Never admit fault or make any claims without talking to a lawyer.

Hire a Reputable Car Accident Lawyer

A car accident can change your quality of life forever. Many insurance carriers will try to persuade you to settle for the first offer they give you. It’s important to hire a reputable car accident lawyer who can get you a fair compensation. The compensation you receive should cover your medical expenses, lost wages, pain, suffering, and the emotional distress associated with your injuries and the recovery process.