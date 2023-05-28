6 Ways To Make Your Home Design Business Stand Out.

You have always dreamed of creating home design blueprints that homeowners will love. But, getting your designs to stand out and be noticed can sometimes be difficult. We have compiled a list of ways to make your home design business stand out.

Upgrade the Technology

Technology is a crucial part of most people’s daily lives. Whether you work from home or use the internet for shopping, integrating modern technologies into today’s home blueprints is necessary. A smart thermostat helps homeowners keep their heating and cooling costs down. Smart lights can add a layer of security to a person’s property.

Voice-activated lights and alarms help homeowners control their homes remotely. By now, you can make almost any element of a home smart. From smart appliances to Alexa-controlled devices, homes with modern technologies will always be in demand.

Solve Common Problems

By focusing on solving common household problems, you can better meet the needs of today’s homebuyers. For example, installing a water leak sensor in the basement allows homeowners to recognize a flood before it gets much worse. Seniors or those with mobility issues may struggle with stairs, and a home elevator gives them mobility while allowing them to enjoy the added space of multi-level homes. Residential elevators are even beneficial for homeowners without mobility issues who may not want to carry heavy car seats or groceries up multiple flights of stairs.

Focus on Convenience

Focusing on convenience is another great way to appeal to today’s homeowners. Owning and maintaining a home can be a lot of work. Self-cleaning ovens and pools are an excellent selling point. Automatic lawn sprinklers help homeowners maintain a lush, green yard without having to remember to water the lawn.

The ability to lock or unlock doors remotely is also a convenient design idea. Even convenient parking options can help sell your designs. Large, circular driveways allow larger families more room to park without blocking each other in. Another common problem is small or inefficient kitchens. Designing functional kitchens with an open layout is often a desirable selling point.

Keep People Connected

Home designs that keep people connected are also always a good idea. Focus on connecting both the residents in and out of the home. Large, spacious common rooms, like the living room and dining room, are perfect for families to enjoy quality time together.

Installing smart technologies that allow residents to drop in with family members all over the world is ideal for families who live out of state. Outdoor spaces that connect to indoor entertainment rooms are great for homeowners who like entertaining.

Prioritize Storage

In a study on the biggest annoyances in a home, 67% claimed it was a lack of storage. Even larger homes often neglect to include sufficient storage for everyone’s items. Not only do homeowners want more storage, but they want more convenient storage solutions. This includes storage containers or built-in closets that are easy to reach. While attics and dark basements may be good storage sources, they’re not ideal for holding valuable items or items that a family needs frequent access to.

Finding unique ways to incorporate more storage into a home design is sure to be a top selling point. Add shelves, cupboards, and other storage solutions to each bedroom. Ample storage in the bathrooms is also important. Finally, the kitchen tends to be one of the biggest complaints when it comes to storage space.

Low Maintenance

The second biggest complaint among homeowners is related to the maintenance needs that come with owning a home. Whereas a lack of storage is typically a top priority in the first few years of homeownership, maintenance needs are the most common after eight years of owning a home. Designing homes with sustainable, durable materials that require less maintenance can be an excellent selling point.

Using low-maintenance siding and trim means homeowners have to spend less time updating these components. Other low-maintenance areas to focus on include windows, doors, floors, and decks. Don’t forget about low-maintenance yards. While designing a home with plush, green grass, and beautiful flowers may boost curb appeal, it may not attract homeowners who don’t want the extra work that comes with it. Metal roofs, strategic landscaping, and quality materials are all great ways to design a low-maintenance home. Understanding today’s homeowner’s needs and wants can help you make your home design business stand out. By creating convenient homes and solving homeowner’s biggest struggles, you can position yourself as a leading home designer.