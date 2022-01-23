6 Things To Gift People You Don’t Know Super Well

Giving birthday gifts is something we all love to do to show someone we care about them and are happy to have them in our lives. We are always on the lookout for great and affordable birthday gifts to get our friends and family that they are sure to love. But what if you don’t know someone super well?

You may need to get a gift for an office Christmas party, a gift for a new friend, or a gift for someone else who you haven’t gotten the pleasure of knowing yet. What types of things should you be looking for to give them as gifts? Well, that is exactly what this article is going to take a closer look at. Read on to learn some of the best things to give to people you don’t know very well.

Flowers or Plants

If you want a safe and appreciated gift that isn’t likely to offend anyone, flowers are always a good idea. They look great in just about any home, instantly bring a smile to anyone’s face, and smell great at the same time.

Flowers also come in all different shapes, sizes and colors, so you can find something that they are sure to love. Of course, try to steer clear of flowers that are overly romantic or passionate, as that has the potential to send the wrong message.

Any plant you give as a gift should be fresh and/or healthy, and be relatively easy to care for. The last thing you want to give to someone you hardly know is a ton of extra work.

Food or Beverages

A tried and true gift that nearly everyone is sure to appreciate are some snacks or drinks. This could be some homemade cookies, some chocolate, candy, meat and cheese, or anything else you can think of. As far as beverages go, coffee or tea is a good option, as is alcohol if everyone is of age and drinks.

While you may want to find out what someone likes beforehand, most people won’t be too picky when it comes to these things, and it is ultimately the thought that counts. However, if you go this route, be sure to find out if the individual has any food-related allergies so you can stay away from those ingredients.

Gift Cards

Gift cards are another safe bet in most situations. You can get gift cards or certificates for just about every store under the sun. No matter what the person likes or where they shop, you can find a gift card they will certainly put to good use.

They also make gift cards that are good for dozens of different stores, so even if you aren’t aware of exactly where they shop, these will likely have you covered. Of course, you can also opt for a preloaded Visa or Mastercard gift card that can essentially be used anywhere.

While they lack a personal touch, gift cards are very useful and often appreciated by those who get them. Also, you can also add a card or small note to make the gift a little more personal, if you so choose. And if you are giving a gift to someone you hardly know, they likely won’t mind too much if there isn’t much of a personal touch with the gift.

Candles

Everyone loves candles and they are a great way to not only provide some subtle lighting around your home, but also fill it with a wonderful scent. There are thousands of different candles out there, in just about every scent you could imagine.

Getting candles as a gift is a joy, as changing up the scent of a home can instantly change the vibe of the space, and often help you relax at the same time. Many candles are also readily available at many stores and quite affordable, both of which make them a wonderful gift. If you know their favorite scent, color or theme, getting them a candle that particularly relates to this can be a good idea, too.

Beauty Products

Everyone likes to pamper themselves from time to time. By giving this individual a beauty product or skincare item of some kind, you can do just that. This could be anything from some face lotion, to an exfoliating gel, to a toner, or even some face masks.

Not only can this relax them, but also improve their skin, help them be healthier and improve their confidence. Before buying a gift like this, similar to food, make sure you know of any potential allergies the person may be suffering from. Of course, be aware of the skincare ingredients that should be avoided, too. You never want to give something to someone that could hurt their skin or damage it in some way.

In a similar vein, gifting them a service at the spa can be a great way to help them get some relaxation into their day, too. Whether it is a facial, a massage, or a pedicure, no one will say not to a day at the spa.

A Book

While the internet and phones are more popular than ever, many people still love to read. It is a perfect way to escape for a little while, relax and entertain or educate yourself. Whether you head down to your local store, or search online, finding affordable books is always an easy task. Also, with books of every genre being out there, you will never struggle to find one that they will enjoy.

This could be a book on personal finance, an autobiography of someone they may like, or a book related to their favorite hobby. No matter what a person is into, there is likely a book out there that they are sure to love.

If you don’t know someone well, that doesn’t mean you can’t give them a great gift. Any of these gifts are a great option for anyone who you are still getting to know better.









