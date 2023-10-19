5 Things You Should Know About California’s Junk Car Recycling Program

To clean up the environment and improve California’s air quality, they’ve created a program to incentivize residents who own older vehicles that aren’t as earth-friendly as newer ones. These older vehicles could be more difficult to sell since many require costly repairs to pass California’s tough smog check test. However, many old car owners are not too happy about this regulation. Find out in this article all you should know when you have a junk car in your garage.

California’s Consumer Assistance Vehicle Retirement Program

Most drivers in California are well aware of the state’s strict vehicle low emissions requirements. Compared to other states, California is doing all it can to improve its air quality for both residents and visitors. The owners of older cars can find themselves spending more when the biannual mandatory vehicle emissions tests are required to renew their vehicle registrations. If their cars fail the test, they’ll need to dish out money to get them within the state’s demanding requirements.

The State has created a junk car recycling program where they’ll purchase vehicles that have failed the smog check test. This is a wonderful incentive for the owners of polluting vehicles that gives them an easier alternative to finding the funds to get their current automobile on the road by spending hard-earned cash for required emission repairs. Here’s a look at five things you should know about California’s junk car buyback program.

1. Applicant Requirements

The program has a few applicant requirements. They must be the owner of the vehicle and it’s titled in their name. Household income must be lower or equal to 225% of the Federal poverty level. For a family of two, this is approximately $32,800 a year. The program limits one vehicle retirement within the last 12 months.

2. Smog Check Requirements

To be eligible, the junk car must have failed its latest Smog Check test. Failure to pass the inspection cannot be due to gas cap issues or ignition timing adjustments like faulty spark plugs.

3. Registration Requirements

Eligible vehicles cannot be registered to a business or non-profit organization. They must be currently registered with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and not have a salvage title. Vehicles that have a bank lien aren’t eligible for the program.

4. Vehicle Requirements

California’s vehicle retirement program is open to passenger vehicles, SUVs, trucks, and vans with a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 lbs or less. Vehicles must be able to start under their own power without the use of booster batteries or ignition fluids. They must also have all of their doors, side panels, and at least one working headlight, brake light, and taillight. To be eligible, vehicles must be subject to the Smog Check inspection.

5. Payment for Your Vehicle

To receive payment and further instructions if your vehicle has been accepted into the Retirement Program, applicants can apply online. To submit the application, vehicle owners will need the vehicle’s title or current registration. Payment won’t be released until the application has been approved and an approved vehicle dismantler has verified the vehicle meets all requirements.

What To Do If Your Vehicle Doesn’t Qualify for the Buyback Program?

Unfortunately, not all junk car owners will meet the requirements of the California buyback program. However, there is another alternative to unloading a vehicle that’s having a difficult time passing the Smog Check inspection. Owners of older cars with high emission rates can sell them to a specialized junk car dealer.

For example, if your beater needs repairs to pass the emissions test, a better idea is to sell it to a junk car buyer in Anaheim, CA. After all, you can use their payment to put down on an easier-to-maintain, cleaner vehicle. Specialized junk car dealers will purchase any car regardless of age, mileage, condition, or ability to pass California’s strict vehicle emissions requirements.

They’ll come to you and haul your wreck away for free and leave you with a check, cash, or if you prefer, a Venmo payment. You’ll get more than your local scrapyard would give you for your clunker, and you can use the money towards a more environmentally friendly vehicle.

California’s Junk Car Retirement Program: Final Thoughts

If you meet all of the program’s requirements, you can hand over your polluting car to an approved California dismantler. Older vehicles could require costly repairs to pass California’s strict emissions requirements. This government program is a great way to get some cash for a more emissions-efficient mode of transportation. Unfortunately, not everyone with a smoggy clunker will qualify.

If you have a hooptie that can’t pass the Smog Check test and you don’t have the cash for the necessary repairs, and it doesn’t qualify for the program, you can sell it to a specialized junk car dealer who will haul it away and leave you with the cash to put down on a much better vehicle.