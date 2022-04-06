5 Things You Need To Know Before Changing Your Locks

One of the first things you should do when moving into a new house is to change the locks. You can never be sure if people with access to your new front door. If you’ve been living in the same property for a long time or if you have just had a roommate move out, changing your home’s locks may be a smart idea.

Know The Difference Between ‘Rekeying’ and ‘Replacing’

It is very important for you to understand the difference between rekeying and changing the locks. When we are replacing or changing the locks, the whole lock is being changed. But when we are rekeying, the lock remains the same, but the mechanism inside the lock changes. This means the old key will now no longer be compatible with the newly rekeyed lock. And you will have to get a new key for your lock.

When To Replace Locks?

When you change a lock, the old door lock system is removed and replaced with new hardware by you or a locksmith. You will have brand new locks and keys, but upgrading your locks can be costly and not necessarily essential.

Because changing your locks is often more expensive than merely having them rekeyed, you should only do it if you desire or need new ones. For instance, if your locks have become old and have worn out, replacing them rather than rekeying them is a preferable solution. If you wish to replace old locks with more contemporary, secure, or up-to-date electronic ones, the same is true.

If the locks on all of your doors are of different brands and you want to be able to access them all with one single key, you may have to replace them. If you lose the key to a lock, replacing it instead of rekeying it may be less expensive. However, a locksmith can rekey some locks without the key.

When To Rekey Locks?

When a new house is in the process of construction, a number of persons will have access to the entrance, including real estate agents and contractors, etc. A new occupant will not want all of those persons to have keys to their home. Thus the locks will have to be rekeyed. Because you can never be sure of the number of keys that are circulating about, rekeying is a smart idea whenever you move into a new place. When you purchase an existing house, you are responsible for getting the locks rekeyed.

Check for Damaged Locks

A lock, like all devices with moving parts, ultimately wears out. Inadvertently inserting the wrong key into a lock, or simply the frequent movement of closing and opening the door over time, can cause internal mechanism degradation in locks, resulting in a damaged lock. Rekeying a broken or worn lock will not address the problem since it is impossible to make a tattered lock new again—preexisting faults with the locking mechanism will remain. In this case, it’s advisable to take the plunge and replace the complete lock.

Go For Door Lock Replacement If Keys Are Lost/Misplaced

If you forget your house keys for any reason, try to reset your locks as quickly as possible. This is because the door keys may be taken, and the intruder can use them to do the unspeakable. As a result, do not take chances with your safety. You do not have to modify the entire system; instead, a rekey should suffice. However, if you lose the only door key you have with you, you must replace the entire set since the primary key is required to perform rekeying.

Here, it is equally important to know what kind of locks will offer your house maximum safety or what are the best apartment door locks in the market today. Before replacing your locks due to various reasons, you should think about upgrading to stronger locks. There are several high-tech locks available with enticing features to ensure maximum security. You may even go for digital or smart locks that are put in houses these days.

To open and close them, all you require is a smartphone. When you utilize these sorts of locks, you may remotely monitor the door and allow third-party access to, say, helpers, etc. Keypad locks are another variant of digital locks that require a passcode in order for anyone to get inside the house. They are significantly more secure and user-friendly.

Go For One Key For All The Door Locks

This may sound amusing, but the burden of having to go through several door keys whenever you are entering rooms is frustrating. In most cases, you may even have to mark your keys if you have several door locks on your home. Rekeying is a workable approach to all of these. You may reconfigure all of your building’s door locks to function with a one-door key. You may gain entry to any portion of your property with that one door key. If you have several door locks produced by various companies, you may need to replace them to make them all standard, and then you should consider rekeying the lock.

Be Mindful of the Price

You have recently purchased a new house, which represents both a substantial financial pledge and a commitment to your future. You would not want to compromise on securing your new house, but you would not want to overspend. The cost of replacing locks is influenced by a few basic elements, such as the lock changing method, hardware costs, labor to create the lock, and the price of the number of locks that are required to be changed.

The cost of a lock can vary substantially depending on the materials and technology employed. The usual rule is that the higher your expenditure, the better is the security provided.

Final Words

The protection of your front door is a critical part of your home security system. This is because a house is only as secure as the door it utilizes. Depending on your scenario or a security compromise, you may decide to modify these door locks to improve your safety.

The above points related to changing locks will assist you in thoroughly understanding the need for replacing or rekeying door locks. We hope we have been able to help you grasp the fundamentals of door lock changing and the many options accessible to achieve the desired outcome. If you have any questions or comments for us, please feel free to share them below!









