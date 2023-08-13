5 Reasons Female-Owned Fitness Businesses are Driving the Industry

The fitness industry has been forced to adapt in the last few years, making diversity and inclusion a top priority. With fewer people able to go to gyms, there was more effort to make gyms more accessible to everyone.

And in this shifting landscape, it has become clear that female-owned fitness businesses are driving the industry. Having long been sidelined in the fitness industry, women are stepping forward and making spaces for themselves and other underrepresented groups.

Innovative Approaches to Training

Women have had to enter a fitness space that was not designed for them and make it their own. This includes everything from adapting programs to their needs to starting their own fitness business.

One example of this forward-thinking approach is the rise of cycle syncing, which focuses on the hormone fluctuations through a woman’s monthly menstrual cycle. This method listens to the body rather than imposing an artificial system onto it.

This encapsulates what is so exciting about female-owned fitness businesses. Whether they are designing a training program or opening a yoga studio, they are doing things differently.

And this innovation is clear when it comes to the shift away from aesthetic goals toward holistic health. Female fitness influencers are some of the strongest advocates for fitness for mental health.

Focus on Inclusivity and Diversity

Because women have been excluded from mainstream fitness spaces, female-owned businesses tend to be more inclusive and focused on accessibility. Many women know what it’s like to feel unwelcome in a gym. Fitness businesses owned by women actively seek to improve this.

Research shows that 1 in 4 women feel intimidated by the gym. So when women start up a gym or fitness business, they focus on inclusivity and making everyone feel at home.

One obvious example is the increase in gyms exclusively for women designed to create a safe space. The first one was founded in 1992, and the demand for female-only gyms has continued to rise.

With more women becoming leaders in the fitness industry, body positivity has been increasingly promoted. Women want to get fit and strong without being told that they need to change their bodies. Female-owned fitness businesses understand this.

There is more space in the fitness industry for underrepresented groups, people of different body types, and women of color.

Community Building and Support

Female-owned fitness businesses are centered around community, both online and in real life. Many fitness entrepreneurs have large social media followings and interact with their audience regularly.

And this is reflected in female-owned gyms and studios. There are often lots of group classes and an emphasis on friendship, community, and support. The increased focus on holistic wellness looks at the social aspect of fitness, as well as the physical.

Working out in a group is a great way to muster the energy to work out when you’re feeling drained. Humans are social creatures, and having a running group or attending a dance class makes it far easier to motivate yourself to exercise.

With female owners fostering inclusion and diversity, there is more space for people to share their fitness journeys, even if they aren’t traditional. This can be seen in the rise of fitness influencers with diverse body types.

Changing Fitness Narratives

For decades, fitness messaging directed at women has been all about becoming smaller and taking up less space. But female fitness influencers and business owners are pushing back against this narrative.

Instead of focusing on weight loss as the only goal of fitness, there is now a greater emphasis on overall wellness, especially on how fitness helps to enhance mental health. Many fitness influencers are open about their struggles with mental health, including body image issues.

Fitness is framed as a way to reconnect with your body and appreciate what it can do rather than endlessly comparing it to images of other women.

There has been a massive increase in the popularity of strength training and weightlifting for women. Women are encouraged to do what feels good rather than what makes them look good.

And even in this climate, there is pushback, often in the form of comments saying that muscles make women look masculine. This is why it’s so vital to have female-owned fitness businesses changing people’s perspectives, and providing a safe space for women.

Empowerment and Inspiring Role Models

Female-owned fitness businesses are also an inspirational example of women being entrepreneurs. The world of entrepreneurship is very male-dominated, making the presence of female voices crucial in transforming the industry.

Female entrepreneurs have created fitness empires, providing everything from workout plans to activewear. Having female business owners to look up to encourages women to follow their passions.

These role models help people to believe in themselves and inspire them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. With women only being 60% as likely as men to start their own businesses, female business owners are essential role models.

Seeing women succeed in business is vital, and recent years have demonstrated the adaptability and resilience of female fitness entrepreneurs. To survive the pandemic, fitness businesses have needed to innovate, rely on their community, and adapt to current realities.