5 Off-Grid Essentials for Your 2023 Summer Camping Season

Summer is finally upon us. That means beach and lake days, long drives, and camping trips that you’ll remember forever.

The best thing about camping trips in the modern age is that they allow us to get away from all of our devices. When you plan your next camping trip, try to make it as off-grid as possible. Follow these steps to plan your next off-grid camping trip with ease and style.

Portable Power Station

Going off-grid is all about leaving our smartphones, tablets, and other distracting gadgets behind. But that doesn’t mean leaving electricity behind entirely.

Portable power stations make great additions to off-grid camping trips because they allow you to do all the things that are so easy in civilization with the same ease in the wilderness. You won’t miss freshly cooked food, light to read by at night, or the cool breeze of a fan when you have a portable power station charging it all up.

Rooftop Tent

The newest trend in camping is rooftop tents. There are many disadvantages to traditional tents you pitch on the ground. Animals scratching around you eerily at night, bugs crawling into your sleeping bag, the uneven ground preventing you from falling asleep comfortably are merely some of them.

Purchasing a rooftop tent will keep you safe and put you in a relaxed state of mind.

First Aid Kit

A major new study in 2022 concluded that camping had demonstrably positive impacts on physical and mental health. Camping can boost happiness, encourage us to feel more connected to nature, help us learn to value the benefits of well-being and reduce stress.

Bringing a first aid kit along will ensure that your campers stay as healthy as possible. Make sure that your first aid kit comes with disinfectant for any scrapes or scratches.

Collapsible Trash Can

How do you dispose of waste without attracting animals or contributing to pollution?

Buy a collapsible trash can that you can stand up wherever you pitch your tent. It keeps trash off the ground, makes for easy travel, and will keep that trash smell locked up tight so it won’t attract animals.

Bear Spray

If animals do ultimately get curious about your campground and come sniffing around, however, be prepared. Bears are generally gentle if you don’t give them a reason to be aggressive, but keep bear spray with you in case you need to make a quick getaway.

Torch Lantern

Research has shown that the #1 determining factor when people are choosing a campsite is location. The majority of campers prefer to be able to drive up to a campsite, rather than having to walk or hike to it. If you do end up having to walk even a short distance to your campsite, bring a powerful torch lantern for when the sun goes down.

Torch lanterns cast light further than regular lanterns. They are worth the investment to keep you safe.

On Trend with Off-Grid Camping

We hope these essentials will help make your off-grid experience more enjoyable!