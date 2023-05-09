5 Myths About Personal Injury Claims and Lawyers

Personal injury law comes into play after you have been hurt in an accident. First, you must seek medical attention, but then your goal should be to consult legal aid. When you Google the term ‘personal injury law,’ you’re likely to run into a ton of information online. Understandably, you may run into nonfactual details unless you’re familiar with this domain. Hence, this article debunks common myths to help you make informed decisions.

Myth: You Have Unlimited Time to File a Claim

Each state has a specific timeframe within which you must file a lawsuit. It’s called the statute of limitation. This period varies. For example, in Georgia, the statute of limitations is two years. Such laws ensure that the case is handled on time and the evidence is still available.

Furthermore, the law gets more specific as country regulations come into play. This will dictate where you file the lawsuit. Your legal team must follow local rules and processes if your injury was incurred in Atlanta. Therefore, consulting with attorneys at an Atlanta personal injury law firm is best.

The earlier you get in touch with legal help, the better your case will be. It’s easy to collect evidence in a new accident. If you need witnesses for the accident, accessing them shortly after the event is much easier. Injury claims filed much later after the accident face additional scrutiny as the courts will stress to prove the legitimacy of the claims. With fresh wounds, this is not much of a factor.

Myth: It’s Impossible to Afford a Personal Injury Lawyer

After an accident, you’re probably dealing with many medical bills and the emotional burden of dealing with an injury. It’s natural to avoid consulting an attorney because you want to avoid incurring more costs. Unfortunately, most people believe that attorneys are expensive, stopping the pursuit of justice.

The truth is that almost all personal injury attorneys work on a contingency fee basis. That means they won’t charge you upfront fees. Instead, they’ll only get paid after they win the case. Finding a personal injury attorney who uses this payment mode is advisable. Because the attorney gets paid after they win the case, they’ll direct a lot of effort to it. After all, they stand to gain at the end of the day.

Myth: Personal Injury Claims Are a Way to Make Easy Money

Another common misconception is that filing a claim is a way of making quick and easy money. Most people forget that you’re being compensated for your incurred damages. This can be in the form of medical costs, lost wages, loss of enjoyment of life, and mental and physical pain.

The settlement is meant to reimburse you for the expenses you have already incurred and those in the future. This is why personal injury cases are not all the same. Each settlement will depend on the type of damages a victim has incurred. The opposing legal team and courts will scrutinize both parties. Hence, any claim you file has to be thoroughly legitimate.

Myth: You Don’t Need to Speak to a Lawyer if You Only Have Minor Injuries

It’s always a good idea to seek legal services if another person’s negligence has injured you. You may only have suffered minor injuries, but the medical expenses and income losses add up quickly. In other circumstances, a minor injury can result in chronic pain like lower back pain. If you ignored the issue because you thought it was minor, you’d have lost the right to seek compensation.

You can pursue compensation if someone’s negligent behavior causes injuries to them. You shouldn’t have to carry the resulting financial burden alone. Plus, most personal injury attorneys offer free consultations. You will only lose something by seeking legal guidance or advice.

Myth: A Personal Injury Claim Resolves Quickly

The time it takes to resolve a personal injury claim varies. Many factors will determine if a case will be solved quickly. For instance, if you’re in the hospital, it may take a while because you have to wait until you recover. In addition, negotiations with the negligent party can take a short or long time. Almost all personal injury attorneys advise their clients to be patient. Rushing the process can lead to a lower settlement than what you deserve.

The only way to ensure you have the correct information is by consulting an attorney with experience in personal injury cases. They will give you the facts about your case and help you make an informed decision.