3 Reasons Retail is the Ideal Stepping Stone Career

One of the toughest things we can ever undergo is changing careers, and it can be very overwhelming because if there’s a specific career path we are looking for, we may feel that our background would not necessarily guarantee an interview. Therefore, when it comes to those transferable skills, it’s important to big these up when it comes to the application process. And if you have a background in something like retail, you might be surprised as to how effective this can be in a number of different careers. So let’s show you why retail is an ideal stepping stone career.

A Wealth of Customer Service Skills

In almost every role there is a degree of customer service. The Barnes and Noble jobs by Lensa criteria highlight a number of specific demographics, notably that employees have less than three years of experience on average before joining. This makes retail an ideal foundational career.

One of the biggest misconceptions about retailers is that it is a thankless task. In fact, it’s a type of career where you will get out what you put in. You have the perfect opportunity to engage with all different walks of life, and this will equate to excellent communication skills and relationship building, which will be invaluable in almost every single role.

Problem-Solving Skills

Customer service is an area that is notoriously looked down upon by customers. Whether it’s in a contact center environment or in person, customer service representatives certainly have short shrift. The greatest thing about a retail career is that problem-solving skills are always a useful addition to any resume. Problem-solving is critical at any organizational level. Being able to resolve customer problems quickly and minimize a damaged reputation for the business all relies on your knowledge and interactions with those customers.

It’s critical to make them feel like they are the most important piece of the puzzle, that they are being heard, and that what you are doing is not just solving the initial problem, but ensuring that you are going above and beyond for them. We all want to feel like we are heard when we make a complaint, and it takes a very special type of person to solve the problem and minimize any fallout, which can be applied in any managerial or business relationship-type role.

The Dedication It Demands

Retail may be a Saturday job for some, but for those who have career ambitions, using retail as a stepping stone career can help you fine-tune your fortitude. There are no days off for many in retail, and it requires long hours, especially for those in managerial positions. It demands a lot and you have a direct input in boosting or lowering sales through a number of soft skills. It is the ideal career choice for those starting out because of the variety of skills it teaches you. When it comes to navigating any career transition, we cannot underestimate the importance of transferable skills. The retail sector will provide you with an abundance of the skills that will be at home in almost any environment. Don’t underestimate the retail sector; it will arm you with a lot more than you realize!