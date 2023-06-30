15 Business Conferences Black Women Should Attend In the 2nd Half Of 2023

It’s time for a BAUCE meet-up! Business Conferences tend to take place year-round, uniting some of the world’s most powerful Black women and corporations for the experience of a lifetime.

These 15 Black Women inclusive national conferences will allow BAUCEs to acknowledge their contributions and visibility to their industries. Whether it’s the speaking sessions, mentorship, brand activations, or obtaining new connections, these conferences will grow your business and evolve your brand.

1. Women of Color and Capital Conference – Hosted by Mia Williams

The Colors of Her Success Founder Mia Williams is putting the business power into the successful accomplishments of Black Women entrepreneurs and professionals. This conference will take place from September 28th through October 1st and will host a global gathering of diverse women from all financial, entrepreneurial, and professional backgrounds. BAUCEs will have the opportunity to gain experience in financial revenues for their startup businesses, save money, gain business capital, and learn how to invest in their brands properly.

Register – https://wocxc23.quvent.com/attend/

Date -September 28th-October 1st

Location -New York City

2. The Parlour Experience – Hosted by Bond Through Beauty

The Parlour Experience is bringing Black women’s businesses together through the love of wellness and beauty. This small conference is happening Saturday, July 22nd, in Chester, PA, and hosted by four renowned Black women-owned businesses – Cherished by Aiechia, a natural & organic body and hair care brand; Savory 2 Sweet will have tasty sensations from food & desserts; Drink Like A Lady will be presenting their line of handcrafted teas & lemonades while also officially introducing their line of infused Alkaline Water and Royalty Candles will sell their royal candle line along with wellness techniques. This intimate conference is for those who love the idea of a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Register – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-parlour-tickets-571315318497

Date – July 22nd

Location – Chester, Pennsylvania

3. Goals. Growth. Conference – Hosted by Charlenia Snider

The God. Goals. Growth. This conference aims to impact, empower, and promote healthy relationships among aspiring and faith-driven women entrepreneurs in business and marketing. This conference will take place September 21-23 in Charleston, S.C., for BAUCEs seeking to evolve in their faith through inspiration, business strategies, and marketing resources. Speakers will include reverends, counselors, and marketing enthusiasts.

Register– https://thegoalslayerstribe.com/collections/gods-goals-growth-conference

Date-September 21st-23rd

Location-Charleston, South Carolina

4. Women and Wine Weekend – Hosted by Tiffany Burks

Black Women and Wine? My oh My! The Women and Wine Weekend, taking place on August 12th-13th in Houston, Texas, is an authentic women empowerment experience because it will provide serious discussions centering on women’s roles in creative and professional spaces, TED Talk presentations, a diversified panel, and many more interactive opportunities. The Women and Wine Weekend will provide helpful tools and resources to empower your everyday lives.

Register – https://www.womenandwineweekend.com/

Date – August 12th-13th

Location -Houston, Texas

5. Women of PM Conference – Hosted by Asya Watkins

BAUCEs, The Women of Project Management (PM) Conference is hosting their annual women’s business event for all women of color in the project management industry. It is a safe space to support and amplify the voices and initiatives of every speciality in the industry through professional speakers, education, and valuable resources. Join your fellow Black Women entrepreneurs from August 24th through the 26th in Atlanta, GA.

Register – https://womenofpmconference.com/get-tickets-2023

Date – August 24th-26th

Location -Atlanta, Georgia

6. National Women’s Business Conference – Speakers, Vera Jones and Martha Beck

BAUCEs, if you have a vision or dream for your business pursuits, this year’s National Women’s Business Conference on October 15-17 in Austin, TX, is a step in the right direction for support, encouragement, and leadership. Every idea begins with an affirmative plan, and the NWBO is here to elevate your entrepreneurial journey by providing the right financial tools and advocacy, building sisterhood between business-like mindsets, and giving you the power to establish your legacy. The conference will host nationally recognized best-selling authors, motivational speakers, workshops, consultants, financial advisors, and more.

Register – https://online.nawbo.org/nawbossa/f?p=EVTSSA:4010:::::P0_EVENT_ID,P0_EVENT_ITEM_ID:1526

Date – October 15th-17th

Location – Austin, Texas

7. Sistas In Sales Summit – Hosted by Chantel George

BAUCEs, join your fellow Black women in Sales for the Sistas in Sales Summit this September! Coming to New York City on September 21-23 is a celebration of women of color in the sales industry. The summit gives BAUCEs of all backgrounds a chance to network and participate in workshops offered by the top sales leaders in the country. With membership availability, career opportunities, and open panel discussions, you can gain the knowledge and resources to elevate your sales career.

Register – https://sistasinsales.com/summit2023/

Date – September 21st-23rd

Location – New York City

8. AFROTECH® Conference – Hosted by AFROTECH Founder, Morgan DeBaun

AFROTECH Conference is the most prominent Black tech conference, connecting over 20,000+ executives and professionals. For all tech industry BAUCEs, it’s the time of year for blossoming networking opportunities, tech activations, emerging trends, and engaging in conversations with industry leaders and even tech recruiters. Hosted by Tech mogul Morgan DeBaun, you can have the tools to grow your STEM brand and business. Join your fellow tech BAUCEs in Austin, TX, on November 1st. And, if you want to become more involved in the experience, you can register to become an AFROTECH Sponsor!

Register – https://attendee-aftc2023.streampoint.com/

Date – November 1st-5th

Location -Austin, Texas

9. NYBLACKMBA 2nd Annual Women’s Conference “The Power of YOU”- Hosted by Morgan Stanley

The Power of YOU is essential for business growth and brand expansion. BAUCEs, New York City, has become brighter with its second annual Women’s Conference! Leadership, Career Balance, and Professional Development are the leading topics of this July’s conference, where you’ll learn the value of self-transformation, especially in the corporate world. With various Black Women speakers from different industries leading the panels and workshops, BAUCEs will leave this conference more confident and secure in their business abilities.

Register – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyblackmba-2nd-annual-womens-conference-the-power-of-you-tickets-599951480027

Date – July 21st

Location –New York, New York

10. Indiana Black Expo Business Conference – Hosted by Elkhart County of Indiana

Calling all Indiana’s best BAUCEs for a business strategy-building weekend! Starting July 10th, Indiana’s Convention Center in Indianapolis will gather nationwide organizations and Indiana corporations and offer career opportunities to Black Women, women of color, veterans, and disabled business owners. The conference will also provide opportunities for Black Women to get first-hand knowledge, resources, and mentorships from crucial business decision-makers. In addition, BAUCEs will learn the ins and outs of building a multi-million-dollar contracting opportunity. BAUCEs, get ready to hear from established executives, learn how to negotiate business opportunities and how to elevate your brand to the highest level.

Register- https://www.indianablackexpo.com/2023-business-conference/

Date – July 10th-11th

Location – Indiana Convention Center, Indiana

11. MogulCon – Hosted by Felicia Philips

MogulCon is coming to Nashville, TN, starting November 2nd! An empowering conference for Black women to engage in conversations based on corporate culture, increase exposure and revenue for their startup or already established business, and connect with Federal, State, Corporate, and Prime Suppliers. BAUCEs, if you decide to attend, you will be surrounded by Black women entrepreneurs and founders who strive to grow in business profit, customer engagement, and self-exposure via social media. The conference will serve as a resource platform for business acceleration and provide masterclasses, trade shows, and even an award show for deserving entrepreneurs.

Register – https://mogulconnashville.securechkout.com/

Date – November 2nd-5th

Location – Nashville, Tennessee

12. TEDWomen 2023 – Membership Lead

BAUCEs, TEDWomen 2023 is happening this October, and it will be a unified and educational delight for those of you in the entrepreneurial world! Take two steps forward with the diverse women of TEDWomen this year in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 11th because your goals and dreams will be amplified, further explored, and made impactful. BAUCEs, only the world’s best innovators, entrepreneurs, corporation leaders, and artists of all industries will be in attendance, giving the open opportunity to receive knowledge, tools for business growth and maximum revenue, skills for growing a brand, and more.

Register- https://conferences.ted.com/tedwomen2023?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=tagdigital&gclid=Cj0KCQjwnMWkBhDLARIsAHBOftpU_wkpB1uM0Sbw4MjAtxmQwPdjXMaPzxyTl7k0z_b_M2-nXIllXSwaAlOhEALw_wcB#membership

Date – October 11th-13th

Location – Atlanta, Georgia

13. CultureCon – Hosted by The Creative Collective NY

BAUCEs, are you a creative entrepreneur looking to network and make a change in your respective business and artistic endeavors? You’ll have the opportunity at this October’s CultureCon in New York City! It’s the biggest and most exciting conference for Black-owned companies, creatives, and artists. This conference offers many opportunities, such as panels with celebrities, various artistic and business experts, and fireside chats, and you’ll be able to set up your network shop at the CultureCon small business market. Whether you’ve just started or have been established for months already, CultureCon welcomes all and is ready to embrace all business mindsets.

Register – https://www.culturecon.theccnyc.com/

Date – October 7th-8th

Location -New York City

14. Black Tech Week – Hosted by Various Sponsors

In collaboration with the annual Cincinnati Music Festival, Black Tech Week, starting in July in Cincinnati, OH, is a conference for tech professionals, entrepreneurs, founders, and funders. Top executives and experts will speak on topics ranging from fundraising, customer outreach, the power of community, supply chain logistics, content marketing, and future technology and business crafting. Speakers at this conference will range from well-known celebrities such as Issa Rae and the CEO of Kroger. BAUCEs, a tech career may be daunting to some, but if it’s your passion, connecting with like-minded individuals who have established million-dollar businesses is just what you need to progress in your journey.

Register – https://web.cvent.com/event/b427eb05-75a4-41eb-a05d-f8d1b508803d/regProcessStep1

Date – July 18th-20th

Location – Cincinnati, Ohio

15. Black Women in Media Conference – Hosted by Black Women In Media

BAUCEs, Black Women in Media matter! That is the leading message at this year’s 7th Annual Black Women in Media Conference. The hybrid conference celebrates all leaders of Black Women entrepreneurs, business owners, and industry experts of the media world. Black Women in Media will provide a professional and learning experience through panels on current events, broadcasting updates, the latest insights on prominent Black Women in the news and journalism, and much more across media and entertainment platforms. This conference allows BAUCEs to display their brand and business directly to industry leaders, experts, decision-makers, celebrities, and top media moguls.

Register – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-women-in-media-7th-conference-awards-tickets-383454551887

Date –November 16th-18th

Location – Hybrid, To Be Decided