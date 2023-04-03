10 Tricks And Tips To Prevent Cakey Makeup Throughout The Day

Has cakey-looking makeup become the bane of your life? Has it now affected your confidence and self-esteem whenever you step outside with makeup on? If so, our list of 10 tips and tricks to preventing cakey makeup can certainly help with that!

1. Prep your skin properly

Prepping your skin before applying makeup is critical in ensuring that your makeup looks flawless throughout the day. Make sure that you clean and hydrate your face with moisturizing products before applying any makeup on it.

2. Exfoliate routinely

Exfoliating your face once or twice a week can help with removing dead skin cells, with long-term exfoliation leading to increased collagen production. This results in healthier-looking skin, with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles minimized.

3. Use primer

Primer can be applied before your foundation but after your skincare routine. Primer can help with making your face appear smoother and brighter, allowing for smooth and impeccable makeup application.

4. Lock your look by setting spray

A light mist from a setting spray can help lock in your makeup look, securing your makeup in place for the day. With a good setting spray, moisture is locked in, hydrating your face and preventing your makeup from turning cakey. Any powdery residue that’s left on your face is simply melted away, allowing for a more natural finish!

5. Blend!

One of the main solutions when it comes to cakey makeup is to just continue to blend, blend, blend. We recommend that you take a damp beauty sponge and blend areas that look creased or tend to create throughout the day. This helps eliminate harsh lines, giving the impression of airbrushed makeup.

6. Conceal from the inner corner

You’re probably doing your concealer wrong if the area under your eyes keeps looking cakey. Are you swiping the product all across your under-eye area? If so, stop. Take a bit of concealer and dab a bit onto the inner corner of your eye and then blend it out towards the outer corner. This way, less product is used but your under-eye area is still concealed.

7. Add a little bit of oil

Once you’ve finished your makeup application, but still feel that your makeup looks cakey, it’s time to bring out the oil. We recommend oils such as squalane or rosehip oil – drop or two of this on a beauty sponge, and then lightly dab over areas of your face that tend to dry up.

8. Use less product

Less is certainly more when it comes to preventing cakey makeup. If your makeup constantly looks cakey, you might just be using too much product. Try using super smoother blurring skin tints instead of foundation for a lighter and less cakey look.

9. Pair the right primer with the best foundation

Some primers and foundations aren’t compatible with each other for various reasons. So, if you’ve got a water-based primer, use water-based or silicone-based foundations. If you’ve got a silicone-based primer, stick with a silicone-based foundation instead.

10. Dab and pat away any excess

Pack a spare beauty sponge or blotting paper so that you can instantly pat away excess residue throughout the day, whenever your makeup starts looking cakey.