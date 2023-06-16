10 Self-Care Retreats for Black Women To Attend In 2023

Life can get hectic. We all need time to unwind, especially black women. A vacation can help but sometimes just a vacation isn’t enough. We need intentional time to unwind, decompress and connect with our inner selves. To accomplish this, the perfect solution is to attend a self-care retreat.

Self-Care and Wellness retreats are a great way to detox physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, while also inspiring you to be the best version of yourself. These retreats have been done for decades but few have catered to or made space for black women.

The good news is that those days are long gone. The following retreats have been created and curated by and for black women to have an experience where they are nourished, valued, and cared for properly. Let your walls down and explore what these 10 self-care retreats for black women have to offer.

Many say nature is the most powerful healer. That’s the idea behind Black Woman Healing Retreats, based in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica. BWHR founder Satya was inspired to create a safe space for black women to connect with themselves and nature after her solo ventures traveling around Latin America. She believes nature can be used as a sanctuary for black women to disconnect from the everyday stressors and deep layers of systematic racism.

The mission of the retreats is to create a space for black women to learn, heal, and nurture themselves while creating a community with each other. During the retreat, participants can expect to spend time practicing healing mediations and yoga, eating delectable nutritious food, participating in various healing and educational workshops, and enjoying various excursions such as ziplining and surfing lessons. Satya welcomes black women from any diaspora, socioeconomic status, and religion to the retreat.

Upcoming Dates: September 2 – 10, 2023, October 15 – 23, 2023

The Imara Retreat’s purpose is not only to provide an environment where black women can unwind and relax but also to become empowered and gain tools to live their best lives. Founded by The Colored Girl, a global community of BIPOC women, The Imara Retreat intends to provide women of color with a life-changing experience in various African countries while connecting with other women, enjoying luxurious accommodations, and becoming inspired by several influential speakers.

The next available retreat is to Marrakech, Morocco in November 2023. This retreat will be hosted by Tori Elizabeth, a former celebrity stylist, and expert in Sales, PR, and Marketing. On this retreat, guests can expect to stay at a glamorous 4-star hotel, set positive intentions, explore the beautiful city of Marrakech, immerse themselves in the Morrocan culture, and experience fun excursions such as ATV rides, hot air balloons, and guided tours.

Upcoming Dates: November 10 – 16, 2023

OMNoire retreats aim to meet black women wherever they are in their journey and help them envision and foster the life of their dreams. Founded by Christina M. Rice, OMNorie was created to help black women take up space in the wellness community and experience luxury.

OMNoire hosts several retreats a year on the continents of Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas. Each has a unique focus and intends for travelers to connect through sisterhood and reach professional and personal goals. Some upcoming trips include a curated wellness experience in Bali, an entrepreneur retreat in Mexico, and an educational retreat in Ghana that also welcomes investment opportunities. OMNoire offers many opportunities for black women to indulge, learn, and explore.

Upcoming Dates: Bali – July 14 – 21, 2023; Mexico – August 6 – 11, 2023

Soul Melanin creates retreats for those black women who tend to prioritize everybody else but themselves. Each experience offers you the opportunity to pour into yourself, be vulnerable, and reconnect with who you are. After years of not showing up for herself, founder Abi Osho decided to leave her stressful job and retrain as a Holistic Leadership coach. Now through Soul Melanin, she works with black women and men to coach them on how to lead a nourishing and holistic lifestyle.

During each retreat, guests will engage in many relaxation, energy-clearing, and restoration practices. They will connect with nature, and explore the natural and cultural beauty of their destination. The 2023 retreats include a couples retreat in Turkey and a solo retreat in Rwanda. If you are interested in enduring a transformative and spiritual journey, this retreat is for you.

Upcoming Dates: Aylvalik, Turkey (Black couples retreat) – June 21 – 27, 2023

Rwanda, Africa – September 20 – 30, 2023

If it’s always been your dream to return to the motherland and gain an authentic experience on the continent of Africa, Africa With Us can provide the travel experience you’ve been looking for. Africa With Us offers special curated trips to countries all over Africa such as Morroco, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and more.

Africa With Us goes beyond the typical tourist experience of Africa and invites guests to immerse themselves in the host country’s culture through food, music, dance, fitness, and food. You will be treated like family by local staff while also getting a chance to connect with local communities. You will also have the chance to give back to the African youth through community service. Each trip allows travelers to learn, connect, get fit, and become enriched by the culture.

Upcoming Dates: Kenya and Tanzania – September 7 – 17, 2023; Ghana – November 9 – 19, 2023

If you’re craving a getaway that will align your mind, body, and spirit as much as it will satisfy your hunger for adventure, you should consider booking a retreat by The Whole Experience. The Whole Experience was founded by a fate-filled crossing of strangers in Bali, Tameika G and Whitney Gee. After connecting over their love of all things wellness, health, travel, and female empowerment, they decided to start The Whole Experience to help other women on their journey.

The Whole Experience blends holistic coaching with unique retreats to give women a renewing experience they will never forget. Their retreats are hosted in places all over the world including Bali, Thailand, Italy, Costa Rica, Greece, and more.

Upcoming Dates: Costa Rica – January 6 – 13, 2024 ; Thailand – June 29 – July 6, 2024

Do you want a vacation where your main priority is relaxation and restoration? The Self Care Retreat can grant that wish. Inspired by a trip to Columbia with her 6-year-old daughter and conversations with fellow mothers and women, founder Shanica Boswell realized that too many of them did not take the necessary time to pour into themselves. She created The Self Care Retreat to give these women a chance to let go of all responsibilities and properly release and relax.

Although The Self Care Retreat was partially inspired by motherhood, all women are welcome on the retreat. Each retreat is a uniquely tailored experience according to the destination. During the retreat, guests can enjoy several excursions, spa services, chef-created meals, and, of course, workshops and meditations focused on self-care.

Upcoming Dates: Santa Marta, Columbia: Mommy and Me Retreat – July 24 – 28, 2023

A Retreat of Luxury Italy – May 30 – June 8, 2024

Leisana Living aims to not only give guests a refreshing and renewing retreat but also a chance to jumpstart a more healthy lifestyle. Founded by Leisan Echols, exercise physiologist and US-registered dietitian nutritionist, Leisano Living incorporates evidence-based fitness, wellness, and nutrition into each retreat to give each guest the tools to improve their physical and mental health. Leisana Living offers open luxury wellness retreats as well as private and corporate retreats.

In each retreat, travelers can expect to undergo various mindfulness and wellness practices, enjoy luxurious accommodations, take in the natural beauty of each destination, and enjoy other planned activities. Featured destinations include St. Lucia and Columbia.

Upcoming Dates: Selah: Saint Lucia – July 23 – 30, 2023

Breathe: Columbia – August 7 – 11, 2023

Holistic healing has been practiced by many cultures for many centuries and that is the main attraction for Althea’s Living Life Limitlessly retreats. Founded by Althea Lawton-Thompson, Althea’s retreats uses ancient healing practices to give travelers a life-changing spiritual experience while visiting some of the most beautiful destinations in the world.

For over a decade, Alhea has hosted retreats in areas like Peru, Bali, Costa Rica, Turks & Caicos, Africa, and more. While on the retreat, guests can expect to spend much time indulging in holistic practices such as meditating, yoga, reiki and chakra healing, and more.

Upcoming Dates: Georgia Mountain: August 4 – 6

Bali: August 27 – September 3

La Vida Divine Healing Institute provides a safe and sacred space for those looking to heal through plant medicine. Proudly owned by queer BIPOC women, Goddess Jhoselyn and Courtney Gaddy, the institute has welcoming arms to anybody looking to heal through community, nutrition, and plant medicines San Pedro and Ayahuasca. Located in the jungle of Macas, Ecuador, the institute is staffed with several trained guides, translators, medical professionals, and a Shaman to assist you during this transcending experience.

Along with undergoing multiple traditional plant ceremonies, guests can expect to go through somatic, embodiment, and energetic healing therapies as well as be given integration tools to return to their daily lives.

Upcoming Dates: TBD