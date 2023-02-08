10 Black Women Owned Brands Tailoring To Tall Black Women (5’9 and above)

It’s Black History Month, which means it’s time to celebrate black women that are making a difference, this time in fashion! For our fellow tall stallions who struggle in the shopping department because that one pair of jeans doesn’t go past your ankles, that one pair of heels that doesn’t have your size 10 or 13 or even a sweater that doesn’t touch your hands the way you want them to; look no further than these 10 black women-owned fashion brands that are including us, TALL women.

Don’t let your height stop you from making BAUCE moves! Whether you’re 5’9 or 6’0, you too deserve to stand out in what you wear, so, this black history month, celebrate your fellow tall BAUCE gal pal and shop these brands that keep us long-limbed baddies chic and comfortable, all at an affordable price.

1. The Sixes by Franci Girard

Be free and be stylish in clothing specifically designed for tall BAUCEs who don’t need to worry about that extra length in their flare denim jeans or skinny-leg pants. Designed right in the heart of New York’s garment district, with sustainable fabric, and 96% cotton, The Sixes brand will take you from a frumpy 5 to an ultra 10! Franci Girard, owner, and founder personally knows the struggles of being a tall woman, having been 5’10 by the time she was in fourth grade, and she wanted black women who looked like her, height and all, to feel empowered in the clothing they wore.

She made it her goal and passion to create a line that is not only high fashion to the masses but fits your silhouette with love and makes those pesky love handles disappear with a high waist and zip-fly closure. Why shouldn’t we tall babes stand tall and show off our beautiful legs? BAUCEs, pair the elevated and flared stretch Celeta Pants with your favorite crop top or oversized sweater and hit the town with confidence in Sixes style.

2. Nineth Closet by Latoya Buckner

Get into this brand that has it all-from denim and cargos to bodysuits and dresses, all tailored to BAUCEs that go over the average height.

Just because you hit 5’10 and above doesn’t mean your choice in retail has to be limited in size and personal style. When you shop at Nineth Closet, not only will you purchase denim that has inseams that reach as long as 40’, and has sure closure in button and zipper, but if you’re a fan of the WNBA, you’ll be rocking a pair of jeans that even those women wear! The best of chicness, comfortability, and popularity are all in one-of-a-kind pieces.

3. TallMoi by Bukola Bankole

Sometimes shopping for a bootcut pair of jeans that won’t make your ankles cold or a body-con skirt or dress that doesn’t make the wind hit you when bending over can be a real drag. But BAUCEs, you won’t have those troubling issues when shopping at this tall friendly, sustainably made, and black woman-owned brand-TallMoi. Founder and CEO, Bukola Bankole created TallMoi with the message of owning what you wear and not being afraid of clothes just because you’re a tall stallion.

Celebrate your height in collections such as the Skirt Collection, ranging from tall sweater skirts, tall pencil skirts, and tall midi skirts that are highly functional provides great coverage, classically fit your body type, and are made with the finest Pointe fabric.

4. Rozana LDN by Jade Rozana

BAUCEs you are never limited by your height and that includes your personal fashion sense. If you’re tall, you’re going to stand out anyway, so you might as well embrace it and at Rozana LDN, founder Jade Rozana has made being a tall black woman in fashion a beautiful and luxurious statement.

When picking out pieces such as the Sami Joggers in Noir or the Isabella Tall Midi Dress, it will be proportional to your body and height; the joggers’ drawstring waist will hit you at your slimmest part, the pockets will be properly placed so you don’t have to worry about a tight space, and, most importantly, the length will be a comfortable fit. Rozana is luxurious in price, versatile for that brunch with the girls, and most of all-tall friendly.

5. Smash Shoes by Ashlie Hallman

With any outfit, the pair of shoes matters and if you’re rocking feet that hit the 10 and above size, shopping may not come easy. BAUCEs, have no fear because Ashlie Hallman, founder of Smash Shoes, has designed a shoe line that is fit for a BAUCE with big feet! On trend, chic, and the ultimate go-to line for women whose shoe sizes range between a size 10 to 14.

Who says big feet can be stylish!? BAUCEs, if your feet are in those ranges, you can glam up and strut like you mean it (as the famous Cheetah Girls once said) and wear your new favorite pair of heels such as the Tabby, that is manmade in the lining, and even has rubber outsoles for comfort and stability given it has a 3.5 block heel. A beauty like this pair of heels isn’t just for the small feet girlies, and BAUCEs, despite your size in feet, your bomb fashion choice in Smash Shoes will make you glow and feel sexy all at an affordable price or at Macy’s where the collection is sold.

6. Jesse Queen by Bianca Stewart

BAUCEs even at 5’11 or 6’1, you were made to shine like the queen you are! That is the mission behind the glamourous, vibrant, sexy, and figure-hugging designs of Bianca Stewart’s brand Jesse Queen.

She has designed a brand that makes tall and beautiful black women stand out on the streets, creating pieces of clothes such as the Bella Denim jeans. It is a pair of high-waisted jeans that are made sustainably, are figure-hugging to accentuate your long legs, and most of all make you stand out from the crowd. Pair the Bella Denim with the Chelsea Vegan Leather Trench Coat or the Ivory Sheer Mesh Bodysuit, and even you will give the tall girls on the runway a run for their money!

7. Above The Crowd by Laurice Lockhart Sosa and Charlene Johnson

BAUCEs, it can be frustrating finding clothes that are well-fitted, especially when you may be a part of the 6’0 and above squad, but with the designs of comfort, luxurious feel, satin lined, and the message of self-love and wellness, black woman duo Laurice and Charlene have created a brand that is meant for tall women to rise above their height that may bring forth insecurity and shine through doubt that clothes may not fit the way they should.

The Above the Crowd brand gives you the best of comfiness in their robes, slippers, and accessories, the affordability of quality material, and the versatility for any occasion. Put all your worries aside and fill the ATC “Taller than your Daddy!” Tote Bag with all things that truly matter, step out of the bathroom in the spa feeling bliss in the Maxi Terry Robe, and lounge in the Blush Premium Fluffy Slippers all at an affordable price!

8. Prissy Duck by Stephanie Foster

BAUCEs if you’ve ever been called “prissy”, own it with confidence because Prissy Duck by Stephanie Foster is turning the word around with a whole lot of sexiness and confidence!

Prissy Duck gives the tall baddies many options for all occasions like the Honey Panama Halter Wide Leg Jumpsuit-perfect for a beachy day out with the girls or a casual date with your man! Turn heads as you breeze through in elegant pieces made to fit you, designed personally for you, and made with high-quality material that will last a long time.

9. Uniquely Tall by Zara Don Dada

Calling all tall BAUCEs! A new, luxurious, and black woman-owned brand has just hit the streets and it’s tailored to the tall BAUCEs looking to add their unique style. Uniquely Tall, founded by Zara Don Dada, while a newly released brand, already has pieces ready to fill a tall order.

Sit down at your candle-lit dinner in the Zuri Dress that accentuates the curves and is stretchy in material or head into the office on Monday in the Amani Jumpsuit, fitted to perfection with elegant sleeves, cut-outs, and 37 inseams. Be a BAUCE that will forever be Uniquely Tall!

10. Wavelength Swimwear by Whitney Dosty

Soak up the sun and let those long torsos catch the summer breeze in swimwear designed by Whitney Dosty!

Wavelength Swimwear was created for all those long torso BAUCEs and baddies alike, who want to feel sexy during the hot seasons in swimwear that is tailored just for them. It’s rough wearing clothes just don’t cover what needs to be covered while still wanting to look cute, but with Wavelength Swimwear pieces like the Toni One Piece in Cobalt, you can catch a literal wave in style. As a globetrotter and professional athlete standing at 6’3, Whitney Dosty personally knows the tall woman fashion woes and she has created a line that is beautiful, functional, and high quality.