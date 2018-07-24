5 Classic Signs That Your Workplace Is Hindering Your Success

So many people head to work every day without a clue that their employer is draining them of self-esteem, prospects and even money. You expect to spend your time in a workplace that nurtures you, trains you and cares for your wellbeing. Unfortunately, not everybody is lucky enough to experience this kind of treatment every day. If you are experiencing any of the following signs then it might just be time to move on from your current career and find bigger and better things. Take a look for yourself and assess whether it might be time for you to take action.

1. They Are Dishonest

You should never work for somebody you do not trust; if you suspect that your employer is being dishonest with you, then seek legal advice immediately. One of the biggest problems facing employers today is wage theft. If you think you might be a victim to this, then seek out a reputable wage theft lawyer. You deserve to see all of your money for all the hard work you do every day, so don’t let anything slip by.

2. You Are Constantly Being Overlooked

Being ignored and overlooked for new opportunities can be extremely demoralizing and discouraging. Don’t allow your employer to put you off a certain career; keep fighting for what you deserve and a new chance might just present itself.

3. You Fear For Your Health

If you think you are being overworked or put in a difficult working environment then don’t be afraid to speak up. Stress and overwhelm can quickly build up over time if you don’t look after yourself. Speak to your manager if you think your health is ever being compromised at work.

4. They Offer No Progression Prospects

Does your current workplace try and keep you sweet so that you don’t quit? This is a classic sign of a lack of career progression and it is doing you no favors to be stuck in this type of role. If they don’t allow you to broaden your knowledge and explore new options in the working world, then it simply isn’t worth staying there.

5. You Can’t See Yourself There in Five Years

If you can’t picture yourself sitting at the same desk for the next five years, then chances are it’s time to move on. Nobody is forcing you to stay put in this career, so you need to recognize the signs for yourself. Start exploring more exciting avenues that really speak to you, instead of settling for second best in a working environment that doesn’t allow you to thrive.

You don’t want to feel disheartened and demoralized every single time you step into your office. Life is too short to be stuck in a dead-end job that you hate, so make sure you notice the signs and seek advice immediately. Your health, wellbeing, and income should never be under threat by anyone, let alone your employer. You are worth a lot more than that, so assess the situation and try to move on to a better future.