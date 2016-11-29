Why You Need to Stop Looking For Men to Validate Your Self-Worth

avatar
By Rozanae Veal •  November 29, 2016

 

So let’s take things back just a little… who remembers Coming To America? Okay, so do you guys remember when Prince Akeem was put in place by his parents to marry “Imani Iszi”? Although Prince Akeem seemed satisfied with her physical appearance, no one wants to marry a complete stranger.

Prince Akeem felt like something was missing (like the fact that he knew nothing about this woman). He decided to take her into a quiet space away from all judgement and distractions. He felt like he needed a one on one conversation with the real her.

Akeem started by saying, “Just once, I would like to cook for myself, and take care of myself, dress myself, wipe my own backside.” He then asked what about you? She replied, “Ever since I was born, I’ve been trained to serve you”. Imani went as far as barking like a dog and hopping on one foot.

This situation represents the mentality of most women, which is extremely unhealthy and can become toxic depending how far you’ll let it get before you lose yourself in validations from others.

This is an issue that’s publicly known but often swept under the rug.

Why do women feel like they need a man’s validation in order to feel confident, happy, and accepted? Is social media the blame? We ALWAYS see men attempting to validate women based on their social media accounts. Our hair, choice of clothing, skin complexion, intellect, residence and even sexual preference are all taken in account by the click. Instagram and Facebook “tells it all” according to men these days.

A man’s validation can also give a woman a feeling of  completeness. Sometimes being educated, beyond successful, and beautiful feels like it’s not enough. All of that doesn’t mean much for a woman yearning to feel accepted in a man’s world.

The goal is not to shame any woman for feeling how she does. The goal is to help change the way a woman thinks and feels about herself. Doing so will help her avoid seeking validations from others.

Earlier this month I was reading this book by David Richo called How To Be An Adult In Relationships: The Five Keys To Mindful Loving. It had so many great turns and points, but it focused around “five keys.” These five keys explained why most women look for fairy-tale love stories and seek perfection in everyone else besides themselves.

THE FIVE KEYS ARE ACCEPTANCE, AFFECTION, APPRECIATION, ALLOWING and ATTENTION.

MY MAJOR KEY: If you’ve missed out on one of these five A’s in your childhood or adolescence, this is most likely why you seek VALIDATIONS from men. BUT, it is NEVER too late to change that.

Growing up missing support in those areas could make things a bit difficult,  but it’s possible to break that chain. The easiest way to do that is to LOVE ON YOURSELVES LADIES! There’s no secrets or tricks into doing so. And once you start you’ll never stop. Even if that means reading self-help books, watching inspirational YouTubers, or going to counseling — go for it. There is still room to help yourselves!

I am not ashamed to say that I too once looked for validations in men. I wanted it in order to feel complete at different points in my life…. Honestly, most of us are guilty of this. External validations cause women to get accustomed to hearing what others “dislike” and “like” about us. It gets to a point where we can’t even buy a dress without their judgement. It can shift your way of thinking and can change you as a person as well. We are all different for a reason ladies. We can’t please everyone. Always remember….

REAL BAUCE WOMEN know that VALIDATION IS FOR PARKING ONLY!

Click To Tweet

About the author

Rozanae Veal

My name is Rozanae Veal but everyone calls me "Roz". I am from Trenton, New Jersey born and raised. At first writing was just something therapeutic for me, from journals to writing thoughts on whatever I could find in my purse. I love writing and sharing my thoughts on things other women can relate to. The goal is to inspire and help other women as much as I can. Please check out my blog www.undefinedbutterfly.com. You'll be happy you did.

ALSO ON BAUCE:

Believe
These 3 Signs Will Help You Figure Out Which One of Your Friends Is Secretly a Hater
BelieveEditors Pick
‘I’m On a New Level’: How to Mature As a Woman Without Offending Your Friends
Believe
This Is How To Tell Your Parents You are Pursuing Your Own Dreams (And Not Theirs)
Believe
How Your “What Ifs” Keep You Stuck
BelieveEditors Pick
40 Dope Women to Follow on Instagram That Will Inspire You Daily
Believe
The Hunt: Why I’m Blogging While Unemployed

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
CONNECT WITH BAUCE WOMEN LIKE YOU.
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our community to get access to free resources that will help you build your empire without breaking a nail. We put you on to the best of the best info out there.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.