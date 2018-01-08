An entrepreneur and healer of women—meet Tiffany Janay, the leader of a sisterhood united through a common goal of embracing their power; a power found in a place to some that is considered taboo and to others is sacred—the power found within the Yoni.

In an era where many women find their selves forced to take on more masculine roles in their efforts to break through the glass ceiling, it’s comforting to find a woman who is able to fully embrace her feminine self and still be a boss when it comes to her brand–and boss is not an exaggeration.

Over the past couple of years, Tiffany has transitioned from homelessness to running a six-figure brand and touring the world as a motivational speaker. As the owner of Organic Bloodline Yoni Eggs, Tiffany has amassed 10k followers on Instagram alone, and is one of the world’s largest retailers of Yoni eggs. Tiffany is a prime example of someone who understands how to affirm and manifest her own destiny.

Inspired by her story, I caught up with Tiffany to get a glimpse of the woman behind the brand, get the 411 on the power of the Yoni, as well as learn more about those magical healing stones known as Yoni Eggs, that are quickly being embraced by women worldwide.

Who is Tiffany Janay?

Tiffany: I am a woman on a path of self-discovery. I desire self-mastery in this lifetime. I spend my time vigorously working on myself and enhancing my character. I want to present to the world on a level that is supreme which is a reflection of my inner self. I make a living as a motivational speaker, an author, event coordinator, a model, photographer, and a builder of tribes of unity around the planet. I am a wife, a mother, a sister, a friend, and a vital asset to any community I’m part of.

What is the inspiration behind Organic Blood? Where do you see your brand 5 years from now?

Organic Blood is a lifestyle brand in which we show people what it looks like to live life more holistically and organically. My husband and I worked traditional jobs and did things the way society expected us to but at an early age we began to become sick and stressed so we knew we had to do something different. We quit our jobs and decided to let everything go. That took us on a journey through homelessness and being dead broke, but during that time we used it to develop a relationship with ourselves through cleansing our bodies and empowering our minds. It took us about 7 years to come out of that cycle but we came out of that cocoon ready!! We now own a 6 figure business and we tour around the world either hosting our own events or as a guest speaker at others.

OrganicBloodline.com is our Metaphysical Boutique where we offer tools to help people develop their personal character. We also have Organic Blood Yoni Eggs at yonieggs.com where we offer high-quality gems used by women to strengthen their vaginal walls and to utilize the energy of the crystals within the most fertile place on the planet—a woman’s womb. In five years from now my brand will be recognized as a household name worldwide.

What exactly are Organic Blood Yoni Eggs, and why are they special?

Tiffany: Yoni Eggs are semi-precious stones carved into the shape of eggs that woman have used for centuries within the womb to help us be more purposeful creators and to keep a healthy womb environment. They can be used to do Kegel exercises which strengthens the vaginal walls and pelvic floor thus affording us more pleasure and better bladder control. Each stone is unique because it is a living being. Semi-precious stones come directly from the earth and have personalities and an energy about them that can help influence our own vibrational frequency.

What has the reception been to the yoni eggs from your customers?

Tiffany: I’ve seen many women transform majorly since using them. Not only do they help with the physical aspect, they also help the women develop a deeper relationship with themselves and take their self-care as a priority. It’s beautiful to see women learning to love and honor themselves in ways that they may have never felt worthy of before. Organic Blood Yoni Eggs is more than a product—it’s a movement.

Through your social media, we get to see a more personal side of Tiffany Janay-outside of your brand. In many of your posts and videos you portray a passion for the unity of women—a sisterhood. How did you discover this was your calling?

Tiffany: Ok this is funny because I totally wasn’t this pro sisterhood girl growing up lol. It wasn’t until I became a wife, that I started feeling the Most High push me towards being a facilitator for sisterhood. I was like, nooooo!! Please don’t make ME have to be the one to jump in a pit of women and bring order to this!

It’s still a work in progress and I’m working through it day by day. Women, we are tricky. We have a lot of things going on with us hormonally and many women have experienced high levels of trauma that has violated our trust and safety, so we tend to express that within our relationships. Growing up I was challenged with my bonds with other women. I didn’t always trust that they had my best interest in mind and that they genuinely cared for me. I feared betrayal a lot. Media definitely supports this too and begins teaching it to us when we are very young through cartoons and children shows. Always a huge emphasis on backstabbing, gossiping, and competition.

But it’s not healthy for us and I see how women are suffering from their lack of female relationships, so someone has to be the one to help shift it and that’s where I come in.

From where does your passion for the healing of women stem?

Too many women are dying and suffering from issues that they 100% have control over but lack the support or knowledge to do anything about it. I can’t let that happen on my watch. I could definitely keep all of this information to myself but that’s not cool. I don’t want to be happy and healthy while my sisters, brothers, and children of my communities aren’t. There are so many cases of fibroids, cysts, cancer of the womb, hysterectomies, and infertility. In my opinion, diseases manifest from emotions and emotions lead to what kind of environments we put ourselves in and what types of foods we eat and what kind of company we feel worthy of keeping, so the manifestation of all these womb issues can be addressed by taking a deeper look at our choices. I want women to know how powerful they are and how valuable they are and that they are worthy of their own attention and care

You’re very transparent and open with your followers. Does this come naturally to you, or is it a characteristic you’ve developed over time?

Tiffany: This is me in real life! I am an open and transparent person in general because lying and hiding has never looked good on me. I don’t like the feeling of keeping up with secrets and lies so I just keep it G all the time– and that may mean that I tell someone that something they want to know isn’t their business. Being transparent doesn’t mean that I share every thought with people but it does mean to me that when I speak, I’m coming from a sincere place. I was born this way. I want people to keep company with me for who I really am so I make it my priority to keep integrity in my character.

You are very conscious of your health? What does your diet typically consist of?

Tiffany: OMG, I love my health!!! It’s like the most important thing in the world to me! I typically am a plant eater. It’s what I have found works best for me. Really, the ultimate best for me is juicing and all raw foods but I still struggle in committing full time to that because I enjoy some old comfort foods. Like I said, it’s a work in progress.

What do you do on a typical day—when you’re not traveling?

Tiffany: I’m a full-time entrepreneur so I balance between doing what I want as I feel and then executing my tasks throughout the day. That can look like anything on any given day. I could end up in a forest somewhere or at an organic restaurant or I could be at the computer for a few hours handling business. I do my best to stay in a flow and do what makes me feel good. I take my business very seriously but not so serious that I allow it to cause me to stress.

I wake up every day between 3-6 am and I connect with my ancestors by honoring them and asking for guidance. I do fire breaths, journal, meditate, and move my body. I usually go back to sleep, I call that 2nd sleep, and it’s my favorite because it’s such a deep slumber. I’m usually up by 8 am and then I work out. I’m in love with CrossFit right now and go there 3 days a week. After that, I make myself a smoothie to replenish myself and I may take a bath. Connecting with water often is really important to me because it rejuvenates and I also get a lot of spiritual guidance when I’m in the bath.

What do you think is the most important thing a woman can realize about herself?

Tiffany: Her power. We control everything! You know its true[laughs]. Everyone is always appeasing to the woman; the children, the men, and other women. We want her beauty to shine. We want her nourishment. We want her happy and content. That’s a lot of power to have as a woman and when you realize that, then you can make beautiful gardens everywhere you go.

What is your favorite book?

Tiffany: The most monumental book to me as a woman was Heal Thyself by Queen Afua. It came to at a time when I had just become a wife and I needed guidance on how to transition from being a young single girl to a wife. When I read that book I flipped out! I couldn’t believe that it was not required text for EVERY woman! It has so much information in there on how to care for our bodies. That book has forever changed me.

Mental health is an important component of every woman’s lifestyle. What do you to do relax?

Tiffany: I do my best to make my life a moving meditation in that I spend as much time as possible in a happy internal place for me. I feel like if I can be in control of my thoughts, emotions, and perception—then I can relax everywhere I am. BUT I also love the water! When I do get overwhelmed or just need a change of scenery, I love going to the ocean and just listening to the waves breathe. Really, getting deep into nature and grounding is extremely good for my serotonin levels. And I love massages and when my husband does Tantra on me and helps me to release pent-up energy through orgasms.

There is no doubt about the impact Tiffany has on the lives of other women, as evidenced through her strong social media following. Though her work has taken her on many journeys and to many places, she manages to remain humble and grounded. Even when she is forced to be brutally honest with the sisters within her tribe—it’s always done out of love.

Keep up with Tiffany and her journey on Instagram.