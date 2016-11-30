To Change the Global Perception of Minority Women, We Must Travel More

avatar
By Courtney Smith •  November 30, 2016

 

This post is inspired by a couple of my traveling friends that, one day, had an epiphany. As avid traveler,  the more places they traveled the less they saw people that looked like them. They wanted to make a statement and decided to create a series of quotes printed on t-shirts that would eliminate negative sentiments and attract positive interactions. Conversation starters.

“Traveling to change my view of the world while changing the world’s view of me.”

You’d be surprised how many people in the world have had little to no encounters with people with enriched melanin. Of the countries I’ve visited, I’ve experienced “the stare,” so often that I no longer take offense to it. And for us, women (more specifically those of color) when we take it a step further and embrace our natural hair, we become images out of a picture book. It’s almost as if you’re seen as a unicorn or a Sasquatch sighting. People stare, but do you want to know why they stare? Simply, because you are not a familiar face. Yes, the media has painted a picture of who they believe us to be, but do others really know who we are as individuals, women, people of color, human beings? The answer is no and it is because of mere ignorance. Let us take the canvas and create a more accurate mural.

People don’t know what they don’t know. It’s up to us to change perception. How do we do this? Countries vary in demographics and for one that never travels, they will never experience the rainbow of people the world has to offer, ranging from skin tone, religion, cuisine and a plethora of other things.

Imagine if the only thing folks had to reference was what was represented by the media. Africa would only be a land where children are malnourished and living in poverty. All of the Middle East would be a war zone and all people of color all over the world would be seen as marginalized. While those things hold some truth, without travel we wouldn’t experience the richness of The Motherland, witness the beautiful deserts of the Middle East or most importantly, would not desire to encounter those outside of our own demographic.

“I travel to understand not undermine.”

We must, first, change our mind. Let’s all channel our inner Olivia Pope and put on our white hats – we must simultaneously become students and educators. We must have a desire to change our perception of the world by experience. An open mind is the best gift you can have when it comes to travel and edification. Traveling teaches you things about yourself. Everyone has heard the phrase “Your network is your networth.” How fulfilling is it to learn the story of a small business owner in Rome who runs his own gelato shop? What about meeting someone your age in a different country and comparing lifestyles. It can be humbling.  Think about all of the knowledge you can acquire. Travel changes you, it grows you.

“We belong here too.”

This is one of my favorite quotes, and it’s because I believe wholeheartedly that you belong anywhere that you believe you do. Don’t worry when someone stares or is “starstruck” from your presence when traveling, or being in a new place has you out of your comfort zone. Just know that you are in unchartered territory. This is a space of opportunity; this space promotes growth. Should I even take it as far as suggesting breaking the ice?  Creating a platform for conversation, will always learn you something new. Some will be open to conversation and others will be fearful (use good judgment), but what you will know for sure is that you can chalk up the experience.  I encourage you to go somewhere new, try something new, and start a conversation with someone new. The more comfortable we are with creating unknown experiences the better we become. Be courageous enough to create comfort outside of your comfort zone.

pshirt

Photo via Courtney Smith

Want to know where you can you get this amazing shirt? Visit http://www.thepassportposse.com/

About the author

Courtney Smith

Hi! I'm Courtney Smith, a foodie, world traveler and to-do list junkie! I believe we all are social entrepreneurs, my niche just happens to be service travel. Travel is life, so I curate trips to make it happen for others. Follow me via social media @charterrockc ( IG); purposeravelpassion (Facebook) or my website https://purposetravelpassion.wordpress.com.

ALSO ON BAUCE:

Live
How to Get Over a Dead-End ‘Situationship’ With Style and Grace
Live
We Created This Playlist To Celebrate the Queen In You
Live
The 5 Excuses We Tell Ourselves That Prevent Us From Traveling
Live
Stop Improvising and Start Adulting: How to Upgrade Your Dinner Party Decor in 3 Easy Steps
Live
12 Cities In (and Near) America That You Should Travel to For A Low-Cost Girls Trip
Live
On Growing Up: 9 Things That Will Actually Happen When You Turn 30

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
CONNECT WITH BAUCE WOMEN LIKE YOU.
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our community to get access to free resources that will help you build your empire without breaking a nail. We put you on to the best of the best info out there.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.