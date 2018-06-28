10 Signs You Need To Start Standing Up For Yourself More

Some people simply don’t like putting themselves out there and standing up for themselves in the way that they should. That’s just the way it is, but it can be damaging to your life and career if you allow people to walk all over you and treat you unfairly. You should value your dignity more and try to stand up for yourself, even when it doesn’t seem easy to do so.

First of all, you need to recognize when things have already gone too far and you’ve allowed yourself to be taken advantage of. So we’re going to look at the 10 sure signs that you need to start standing up for yourself more. Read on and put some of the things you learn into action in order to stand up for yourself in every instance.

1. You Think First About What Others Will Think

When you do something and the first thing you worry about is what other people will think about it, that’s a sign that your attitude is all messed up. You shouldn’t worry so much about what other people will think of you, whether it’s when you try a new outfit or speak up in the workplace. You should try to have the confidence that comes with standing up for yourself and putting your own needs and priorities before anything else.

2. You Don’t Start the Day Positively

Starting the day in the right way is one of the most important things you can do. If you get off to proceedings in the wrong way, you’ll only make the rest of the day more difficult to get through, which is certainly not what you want. You should try to be positive and don’t let other people get you down. It’s often the negativity of others that drag you down too. Try to stand up for your own needs and take a positive approach to each morning.

3. Inferior Colleagues Make Progress While You’re Left Behind

There are few things more frustrating in your career than watching other people overtake you when you know that you’re just as talented or most so. This might be happening because you’re not forcefully making the case for yourself. Many people progress in their career not because they’re the most talented, but because they are able to sell themselves and talk a good game. That’s what you should be trying to do too.

4. You Keep Apologizing All the Time

This is one sign that I’m sure a lot of you will immediately recognize. There is nothing wrong with being polite and apologizing when the time is right to do so. But some people take the art of saying sorry to a whole new level. There’s no need to be saying that little word all the time, and people won’t expect you to either. If there is no reason for you to be saying sorry, you should stand up for yourself and stop saying it.

5. You’re a Follower When You Want to be a Leader

Leaders pave the way for others, while followers simply lag behind in their footsteps. So which one of those people do you want to be? Most people who fail to stand up for themselves and are lacking confidence end up being followers, even if they don’t need to be. You might be a natural leader if you allow yourself to consider such a path. It could be what you’re best at, so don’t rule out the possibility yet.

6. You Don’t Know Your True Worth

Undervaluing yourself is one definite sign that you’re not standing up for yourself and pushing yourself forward in the way that you should. There is nothing at all wrong with showing the world that you’re worth something and that you should really be listened to. Look at yourself and your skills in an objective way and try to consider what your true worth really is. You might be surprised.

7. The Service You Receive is Sub-par at Best

There’s no reason why you should put up with bad service and bad support from people. The instance in which this matters more than ever is when you’re trying to look after your health. For example, if your doctor takes a serious misstep, you’ll be within your rights to take action. Sites like https://www.salvilaw.com/medical-malpractice/ could help if that’s the case. But this can also be applied to other areas of your life. When your standards are higher you should accept second best.

8. You Feel Ignored

It’s easy to feel like the whole world is ignoring you, but you probably have yourself to blame as much as anyone else for that fact. If there’s a whole world out there, you’re sure to find your worth somewhere, so put yourself out there and be more confident. Soon you’ll find people stop ignoring you.

9. You’re Being Bossed Around in Your Relationship

Relationships are always tricky to manage, but it’s never healthy if one person is always setting the agenda while the other person gets bossed around. There needs to be some equality in that relationship if you want it to work, so this is one area of your life in which you definitely need to start standing up for yourself. Being bossed around by your partner will only lead to problems and resentments.

10. You Get Ripped Off All the Time

Getting ripped off is never a fun feeling because most of us don’t have the cash to burn. But it’s most often the people who don’t really stand up for themselves who get taken for a ride and ripped off by scammers. You should stand your ground and know when not to give in when you’re in these situations.

Standing up for yourself in life is not always as easy as it probably should be. But you should at least make more of an effort to assert yourself and show confidence. That way, people will take you a little more seriously and you’ll be able to get closer to the career progress you’ve been looking for.