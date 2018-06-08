Why Do So Many Solo Entrepreneurs Fail?

Maybe you have some reservations about building your own business. It’s understandable that you’d be hesitant. Tackling any industry on your own can be a steep uphill climb. Whilst it comes with benefits in terms of freedom and earning potential, it also comes with challenges. Above all else, it means that you have to know how to run a business by yourself, and many professionals don’t know how to do that. They may know their field of expertise, but they don’t know how to manage finances, clients, advertising, and all the other aspects of business operations. In this article, we’re going to talk about the ways in which solo entrepreneurs fail and the paths you can take to avoid such mistakes.

They lack expertise.

The first reason why so many entrepreneurs fail is that they lack the necessary expertise to compete with other entrepreneurs and big businesses. As a one-person business, your expertise is the most valuable resource at your disposal. You can’t delegate responsibilities to other employees unless you eventually expand your business. But, until that day, you have to learn to cover all the bases by yourself. You need to learn how to organize your finances and advertise your business (which we’ll discuss further at the end of this article). You need to know how to network with important people in the industry. You need to know how to be a boss as well as an employee, essentially.

You might even want to check out these trusted IT training services to boost your career by giving yourself the necessary skills and knowledge to excel when it comes to modern technology. Whether your line of work is heavily IT-based or not, everybody needs tech skills in the modern age. In fact, solo entrepreneurs usually rely quite heavily on technology (e.g. the internet) to get their brands out there. The point is that you need a lot of expertise to make it as a one-person business. You might have a skill in a particular field, but you need to know your stuff when it comes to all aspects of running a business and making connections in your industry.

Time is wasted.

It might be a little obvious to say “time is money” here, but it’s the truth. If you waste time then your business’ growth will be slowed. You have to organize your schedule to maximize your available time if you want to succeed in a competitive industry. Move slowly and you’ll be overtaken by the competition. That doesn’t mean you should give up your allocated slots for relaxation, but you should make sure that you remain focused on your goals and objectives. Some strong time-management skills could make all the difference to your success rate.

Their image or identity is non-existent.

Failing to create a strong public image often leads solo entrepreneurs to fall short of their goals. Reputation is everything in the freelancing community. Consumers want to buy goods from the best brand in the industry, and they might be a little hesitant to choose a one-person operation over a company with a full team. You need to prove to the market that you can deliver a high-quality service that bests the services of your competitors. Gleaming testimonials and an impressive portfolio on your website’s homepage are both examples of ways in which you’ll demonstrate your worth to the market. Your reputation is your identity. If you want to win over potential new clients then you need to make sure that you have a popular brand.