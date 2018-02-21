6 Self-Love Gifts You Should Buy For Yourself This Year

Who says love month can’t be about you treating yourself? Every once in awhile we need to take time for ourselves and splurge on things we wouldn’t necessarily get for ourselves. Whether it’s a spa day or just a day you cut your phone off and read, self-care is necessary so we can be on our best for everyone else.

This month take some time for yourself. Say no, put your phone on “do not disturb” mode, buy that Fenty foundation you’ve been dying for, read that book — just do something that fills you up this month.

1) Vela Bougie Luxury Candles

There’s nothing that says “I love you” more than a rich candle and with this brand, you’ll get just that. This 100% natural soy line of candles are mixed with the finest fragrances and oils. Vela Bougie candles fill your home with a rich aroma that is not too overpowering nor too light to go unnoticed. Did we also mention that this candle line is black and woman-owned? With scents cleverly named “Brunch With Bae” or “The Night Cap”, you won’t go wrong by adding these candles to your collection. ($12.00 – $45.00).

2) Pink Moon Loungewear “Amiyah” Floral Set

Pink Moon is a womenswear line created by Saicia Turner and Cara Russell. From their loungewear to their everyday wear, these sisters make sure all women feel comfortable and confident in their clothing. This gift to yourself is sure to give you that “I slay all day” feel. ($45)

3) Jen Sincero’s “You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life”

This book is probably on every girl bosses’ shelf but it’s definitely worth the hype. In this book, Jen breaks down how to take control and action over our lives in a humorous way. Pick this book up while relaxing on the couch or in the bath and learn how to create the life you want.

4) ArtNaturals Bath Bombs Set

ArtNaturals is an organic bath bomb company that creates the beloved bath bombs from all natural products and essential oils. The whole set includes 6 bath bombs: energize, zen, wellness, strength, yoga, and cozy nights. These bath bombs detox and heal with their antioxidants and also removes dry skin. ArtNaturals uses natural clay, mineral salts, Shea butter, cocoa butter, sunflower seed oil, and baking soda to help create a relaxing and healing bath time. ($10.99-$20.79)

5) Glossier’s Haloscope Highlighter

If you crave that natural, effortless glow but don’t want to put a full face on every day, Glossier’s Haloscope is the perfect product to grab. Haloscope is a natural and dewy glow, all day wearing highlighter that also is filled with vitamins to help nourish and moisturize your skin. ($22.00)

6) Bahi Cosmetics Sunflower Sweets Serum

Bahi’s Sunflower Serum has become the holy grail for women with hyperpigmentation and scarring. With the first ingredient being vitamin E, it lightens dark spots and boosts collagen production to prevent aging. Filled with tons of essential oils like grape seed and turmeric oil, this serum helps get rid of unwanted scarring and acne with all natural products. ($20.00)

Featured Image: Rihanna via Fenty Beauty