4 Important Things To Do Before You Quit Your Job

Posted on
busy people walking down steps

Before you give your boss two weeks notice, do these things first!

With the economy showing signs of strength, many Americans are feeling more confident that they can find better opportunities if they quit their jobs. According to a recent survey conducted by the University of Phoenix, more than 60 percent of millennial 20-somethings had their own businesses or aspired to start their own businesses someday. While it is exciting to embark on the adventurous journey of entrepreneurship, it is important that you make sure you are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Complete Financial Transactions Before You Quit

Even if you have the ability to meet your financial obligations, lenders will think twice about approving your loan application when you do not have a steady paycheck. Buy your new home, refinance, get a business or auto loan, and finish other transactions while you are still looking good on paper. Lower loan payments mean more money for your business or savings.

Take Advantage of Your Benefits

Medical and dental services are not cheap these days, and it can be painful to pay for them out of your own pocket. While there is a chance that your may be eligible for unemployment benefits after you resign, it is best that you make full use of your medical benefits while they are still available. Go for medical checkups and get treatments before you call it quits. The same goes for benefits and perks, such as gym memberships, tuition reimbursement, mobile phone service discounts, entertainment discounts, and others.

Get Your Bonus

Are you required to stay until the end of the year to get your bonus? If you will be receiving a substantial amount of money as a bonus, it may be worthwhile to stick around a while longer. Your bonus can come in handy as you venture into the unpredictable realm of entrepreneurship.

Double-Check Your Numbers

By now, you should have already devised financial plans for overcoming the challenges that come with starting your own business. Double-check to see if you have sufficient savings cushion in the event that your plans A, B, and C do not turn out as expected. If you think you may have missed out something, it may be a good idea to seek the advice of a good financial planner.

There is some risk involved in starting any kind of business. Make full use of your current stable situation to build a solid foundation for the survival and success of your new business.

José Martín

