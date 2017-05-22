Live

There’s No Place Like Home: How To Plan The Perfect Staycation On a Budget

Posted on
black woman staycation isha gaines

Need a vacation, but lacking the time or funds for a getaway? Your solution: the staycation.

Need a vacation, but lacking the time or funds for a getaway? Your solution: the staycation.

A well-planned staycation is the perfect way to renew your energy and inspiration without the stress or expense of travel. I know, chilling at home doesn’t sound nearly as glamorous as jetting off to a tropical destination, but if low-key and low-cost is what you’re looking for, an at-home holiday may be just what you need.

With a little planning, you can avoid a basic weekend at home and instead have a staycation that’s just as relaxing, rejuvenating and fun as any other vacation. Here’s how!

Prepare Your Home-tel

Hotels are appealing for their elegant amenities and relaxing atmospheres. Well, it’s kind of hard to relax when you’ve got a sink full of dirty dishes and mounds of laundry waiting to be done. Unless you opt to stay at a local hotel, you’re going to want to transform your home into that same type of refreshing, peaceful space.

You don’t want to spend your staycation doing chores or running errands, so make sure they’re all taken care of in advance. Get your house cleaned from top to bottom. Do your laundry beforehand or hire a pickup and drop-off laundry service.

Once the dirty work is out of the way, you can focus on the fun part: setting the mood! Scented candles, soothing music, and fresh flowers will add a touch of luxury to a familiar space. Keep handy a bottle (or three) of your favorite wine and some assorted chocolates, if you’re feeling extra decadent.

pretty women bedroom staycation

photo credit: homelife.com.au

Unplug and Unwind

A staycation may be the opposite of a getaway, but you can still get away by disconnecting from the noise of constant emails, status updates, and notifications. It’s tempting to want to remain constantly accessible—long gone are the days when emails were only answered during working hours—but resist the urge to check emails or work on projects. Turn on your auto-response and tune out.

Same goes for social media: your time off is for concentrating on you, so refrain from getting absorbed in other people’s lives through your newsfeeds. Logout, disable notifications, or keep your phone on silent.

If you simply can’t disconnect, set aside just one hour a day to check your messages, then get back to relaxing.

Ditch Your Routine

To really get into vacation mode, you’ve got to kiss your routine goodbye. Maybe this involves spending more time outdoors, having a movie marathon, or staying in bed for an entire day. Whatever it is, allow yourself to slow down and savor your free time.

You could binge-watch five series on Netflix, but it’s also the perfect time to focus on your hobbies and other interests. Plan out what you want to do, whether it’s working on your side hustle, catching up on your reading list, visiting art galleries, or gathering ideas for your next trip!

Enjoy a Few Fabulous Meals

I don’t know about you, but good food is number one on my priority list when I’m on vacation. If you’re the same, make sure to have a few really special meals.

Love to cook? Get creative with your dishes. Browse your cookbooks and Pinterest for unique, mouth-watering recipes. Or, try out a meal kit delivery service: Plated is an app that sends a recipe and all the necessary ingredients right to your doorstep.

Don’t feel like cooking? Order in, or make a reservation at your favorite restaurant.

Experience Something New

The allure of travel is getting to step outside your comfort zone and experience something new. To find that same inspiration in a familiar place, do something you’ve never done before. It may be hard to find something new in a town you’ve lived in forever, but even trying out a dance class, seeing a live performance, or visiting an unfamiliar neighborhood can do the trick.

If you live in a city, do the touristy things you’ve never had time for. If you usually drive or take public transport, walk or bike to see things from a different perspective.

black woman facial

Pamper Yourself Like a Queen

Never underestimate the power of some good pampering. Treat yourself to a day at the spa or set one up in your bathroom at home. Stop by the salon to touch up your hair and nails. You want to go back to work looking and feeling like you just had the vacation of your life. Remember that you’re technically saving money on flights and hotels by staying home, so some little splurges here and there won’t hurt!

I hope these tips inspire you to make the most of your at-home vacation time. Happy staycationing, BAUCES!

Related Items:
Click to comment

Go ahead, boo. Tell us what you think.

To Top
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
READY TO BUILD YOUR EMPIRE LIKE A BAUCE?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Sign up for our free newsletter to get the motivation and resources you need to become a self-made woman. We put you on to the best info out there. For real.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
GET THE MOTIVATION YOU NEED TO SUCCEED.
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our mailing list to gain access to weekly inspiration and our free private community of ambitious women that will help you grow in business and life.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.