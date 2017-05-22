Need a vacation, but lacking the time or funds for a getaway? Your solution: the staycation.

A well-planned staycation is the perfect way to renew your energy and inspiration without the stress or expense of travel. I know, chilling at home doesn’t sound nearly as glamorous as jetting off to a tropical destination, but if low-key and low-cost is what you’re looking for, an at-home holiday may be just what you need.

With a little planning, you can avoid a basic weekend at home and instead have a staycation that’s just as relaxing, rejuvenating and fun as any other vacation. Here’s how!

Prepare Your Home-tel

Hotels are appealing for their elegant amenities and relaxing atmospheres. Well, it’s kind of hard to relax when you’ve got a sink full of dirty dishes and mounds of laundry waiting to be done. Unless you opt to stay at a local hotel, you’re going to want to transform your home into that same type of refreshing, peaceful space.

You don’t want to spend your staycation doing chores or running errands, so make sure they’re all taken care of in advance. Get your house cleaned from top to bottom. Do your laundry beforehand or hire a pickup and drop-off laundry service.

Once the dirty work is out of the way, you can focus on the fun part: setting the mood! Scented candles, soothing music, and fresh flowers will add a touch of luxury to a familiar space. Keep handy a bottle (or three) of your favorite wine and some assorted chocolates, if you’re feeling extra decadent.

Unplug and Unwind

A staycation may be the opposite of a getaway, but you can still get away by disconnecting from the noise of constant emails, status updates, and notifications. It’s tempting to want to remain constantly accessible—long gone are the days when emails were only answered during working hours—but resist the urge to check emails or work on projects. Turn on your auto-response and tune out.

Same goes for social media: your time off is for concentrating on you, so refrain from getting absorbed in other people’s lives through your newsfeeds. Logout, disable notifications, or keep your phone on silent.

If you simply can’t disconnect, set aside just one hour a day to check your messages, then get back to relaxing.

Ditch Your Routine

To really get into vacation mode, you’ve got to kiss your routine goodbye. Maybe this involves spending more time outdoors, having a movie marathon, or staying in bed for an entire day. Whatever it is, allow yourself to slow down and savor your free time.

You could binge-watch five series on Netflix, but it’s also the perfect time to focus on your hobbies and other interests. Plan out what you want to do, whether it’s working on your side hustle, catching up on your reading list, visiting art galleries, or gathering ideas for your next trip!

Enjoy a Few Fabulous Meals

I don’t know about you, but good food is number one on my priority list when I’m on vacation. If you’re the same, make sure to have a few really special meals.

Love to cook? Get creative with your dishes. Browse your cookbooks and Pinterest for unique, mouth-watering recipes. Or, try out a meal kit delivery service: Plated is an app that sends a recipe and all the necessary ingredients right to your doorstep.

Don’t feel like cooking? Order in, or make a reservation at your favorite restaurant.

Experience Something New

The allure of travel is getting to step outside your comfort zone and experience something new. To find that same inspiration in a familiar place, do something you’ve never done before. It may be hard to find something new in a town you’ve lived in forever, but even trying out a dance class, seeing a live performance, or visiting an unfamiliar neighborhood can do the trick.

If you live in a city, do the touristy things you’ve never had time for. If you usually drive or take public transport, walk or bike to see things from a different perspective.

Pamper Yourself Like a Queen

Never underestimate the power of some good pampering. Treat yourself to a day at the spa or set one up in your bathroom at home. Stop by the salon to touch up your hair and nails. You want to go back to work looking and feeling like you just had the vacation of your life. Remember that you’re technically saving money on flights and hotels by staying home, so some little splurges here and there won’t hurt!

I hope these tips inspire you to make the most of your at-home vacation time. Happy staycationing, BAUCES!