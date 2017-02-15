16 Women-Hosted Podcasts That Will Make You Woke AF

By Shenika Chambers •  February 15, 2017

 

I never realized quite what I was missing in life, until I discovered podcasts. My drives back and forth from school and  home  on breaks used to be filled with soliloquies from Young Thug and Rich Homie. My brain was frying to say the least. I decided one day that I wanted to fill my ears with something more worthwhile and beneficial for me in the long run. Now I’m not saying that ‘first you get that money, then you get that power’ is not great advice, but it’s nice to hear something that is soothing, stimulating and will keep your brain feeling lit.

I know I couldn’t have been the only one tired of Young Thug and his likeness, so I decided to go on a journey to find dope ass podcasts, hosted by dope ass women that people like you and me could actually learn and grow from. Each one of these podcasts have something different to contribute to our daily lives, but ultimately the share the same goal: to keep you woke on all the diverse and intriguing topics that touch brown lives.

1) The #WCW Podcast 

Hosted by two women who became friends through their husbands, the “Womaneur Crush Wednesday” podcast highlights the untold stories of women entrepreneurs on their journey. Modi and Jen seek to capture both the struggles and joys of self-employment, aspects of today’s entrepreneurial culture that often gets lost among big headlines. If you love self-made women, you’ll be inspired by the real and raw stories that these ladies produce.

2) 2 Dope Queens

2 Dope Queens is exactly what it claims to be—two dope women contributing their thoughts and opinions sex, relationships, hair and many more! Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams are best friends whose simple humor and comedic stories you’re sure to fall in love with.

3) Latino USA

Maria Hinojosa has worked as a journalist for over 25 years, and now, she is an anchor/producer at Latino USA where she talks about the latest news affecting Latino community. Maria doesn’t hold her tongue when it comes to topics on the elections, ‘anchor baby’s’, as well as the wage gap.

4) Two Brown Girls

As if I didn’t fall in love with the voices of these two women. Fariha Roisin and Zeba Blay’s thought provoking material has been a huge hit on the intranet’s. They give their commentary on film, culture, television and more!

5) We Want the Airwaves

Nia King leads us in the discussion on political art predominately done by queer people, people of color, and women. She host’s and produces her own podcasts on top of being an author of several books including Queer and Trans Artist of Color: Story of Some of our Lives.

6) Friends Like Us

Marina Franklin not just a comedian, but a host of her own podcast where she gives here brutal and blunt opinions on everything you can think of. She interviews people many Black women would probably ask, ‘what were you thinking!’ She gives voices to people whose opinions we would often shut out while still staying true to herself.

7) The Read

Okay, so maybe we’re cheating here. I could not make list about podcasts I felt BAUCE women would enjoy if I didn’t include this duo. Crissle and Kid Fury give us their dialect pop culture and hip-hop icons from a different angle. As transplants to NYC, their unique and critical view of the world is pleasant to hear.

8) Soo Many White Guys

Phoebe Robinson does it again! Branching away from her sister-in-crime, Phoebe starts her own journey, interviewing everyone but White men.

9) Call Your Girlfriend

Simple as that! As long distance girlfriends, the two always find time to chop it up! I love listening to these ladies when I’m going through a particularly tough situation. As someone who grew up with long distance friendships and relationships, Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow’s friendship is easy to follow and very much relatable.

10) Another Round

Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton have got their hand wrapped up in a few things. While they’re known for the work they do at Buzzfeed, they are also quite popular for branching out on a separate medium, podcasts. Their known for covering a wide variety of topics including politics, pop culture and pigeons.

11) Black Girls Talking

Not one, not two, but four beautiful Black girls, sharing their intellect with other beautiful Black girls across the land—does it get any better than that? Their pursuit to find the best moisturizer and rooted opinions on pop culture is something many women can relate to.

12) Mmhmm, Girl

 

Hosted by the lovely pair Babs and Lola, the two give a good commentary of life on the west coast. Based out of California, the women discuss things like dating, relationships and even politics—with a drink in hand!

13) Don’t Cry Don’t Beg

Both originating out of London, Irene and Zezi are two friends who you are sure to fall in love with. Their objective views on today’s reality give you a balanced start for your day. With roots lying deep in Nigeria, the African flavor is hard to miss!

14) Myliek Teele

Many of us have already heard of Myliek Teele! She is the creator of the CurlBox and now the host of her own podcast. I have been following Myliek for a while now and fell in love with her ‘go-getter’ attitude and how she doesn’t take no for an answer. She inspires anyone who will listen.

15) Think And Grow Chick

I am not over exaggerating when I tell you that you will love Courtney Sanders. She gives encouraging advice rooted in making you a better you! From help dealing with finances to encouraging y0u to keep promises to yourself, her podcast will amaze you every time!

16) The Happy Black Woman

Encouraging Black women through personal development and entrepreneurship, Rosetta Thurman will help you get your sh*t together while interviewing other Black women about their successful (or not quite successful) business ventures and ideas.

Shenika Chambers

As a witty, kinky haired, small town girl, Shenika never takes no for an answer. Growing up, she was influenced by the strong women around her to persevere and succeed, no matter the odds that are stacked against you. She believes in the power of unity between women and knows that together, we can accomplish anything! Add her on Instagram @melanin.kvy

  • Yetti February 17, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Definitely needed this!

