5 Hacks That Will Help You Boost Your Instagram Following In 1 Week

Are you worried you don’t have enough followers on Instagram? Probably you should work on building your network on the platform and look for ways to impress your target audience. Instagram is a competitive space as far as gaining followers is concerned and you will likely face a hard time converting your target audience. You need to be creative and different from many others in your niche so as to appeal to your target audience, but there are also services that promise to help you gain Instagram followers instantly. For better results on boosting your Instagram influence, you should try these hacks.

Create a Stunning Feed

The first thing you need to do is invest in creating an impressive Instagram feed. Starting with your Instagram profile, you should ensure everything looks professional and is designed to impress the user. Nobody will bother following a channel that does not have content or one that contains content that is considered poor quality. Your images should be of good quality, so you need to invest in perfect photography and get someone to help you with the editing part if you are not a pro. Upload about 20 photos of the best images you have then start promoting your channel.

Promote your Content

The next thing you need to do after you have created a fully optimized profile and uploaded photos is to promote your content. You need to get it out there so people can see it, otherwise, you might end up making no progress. There are few steps you can take to promote your content. The first thing you can do is to reach out to your friends on other social networks then encouraging them to share the content with their followers or friends. Use hashtags so when people search for that keyword they are shown your content. When you add a hashtag to an image, it is shown as part of images featured in the feed related to the hashtag.

Buy Followers

This is an unpopular way of getting famous on Instagram and it will give you varying results. Sometimes the performance of your campaign will be positive and you will get more visitors and followers, but it could also end up destroying your reputation. If you decide to just buy Instagram followers, you should be aware of the consequences and prepare for any aftermath that might work against your channel. We highly recommend if you take this approach that you start with a small batch of followers (no more than 1,000 – 2,000); anything over that could severely lower your engagement and we all know a channel with a ton of followers but zero engagement is practically useless.

Influencer Marketing

If your channel is for business purposes, you might need to gain more followers rapidly. This is not possible to achieve naturally because it requires a lot of work. The best thing you can do is to engage with influencers who target your niche and let them help you market your channel. Reach out to several of them and get into a deal that will help you to raise your Instagram followers. This works most of the time especially of those influencers have real human followers. We recommend you reach out to followers or accounts that align with your industry and make direct requests to see if they’ll do a shoutout or mention you on their page for a small fee.

Automation

Instagram has a science to it. There are billions of users on the account and thousands of posts uploaded a day. Given this high rate of change, it can be super hard to get the visibility and exposure you want on a daily basis. The key is getting your Instagram handle seen in as many places and at as many times as possible. Unless you have an assistant that can work for you 24 hours a day to like pictures, comment on accounts, and interchange with potential followers, this can be a difficult feat to achieve on your own with a big media booster. This is where an automated social media following tool comes in; it does this work on your behalf to get you exposure while you go about your day. If you need assistance gaining real followers through automation in your targeted industry, we recommend using the tool PopSocial.

Getting more followers on Instagram is something you can achieve if you agree to put in the work and dedication. It is something that will require that you work on quality and reach out to influencers who will help to promote your content and channel. You could also choose to buy followers, but this should be done carefully as it could damage your channel.

Featured photo via IG @jaidenngumby