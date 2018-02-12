How To Not Lose Your Motivation While Starting a New Business

Entrepreneurship is something a lot of people want to get into. They have an idea for the market, and they’ve started to write up a business plan. But at the last hurdle, they stop and doubt themselves. Even through all of this, you shouldn’t give up on the dream in the back of your mind. It doesn’t matter if it takes you a few years to start up your own business — you’re still capable of it!

If you’ve been slacking or losing motivation, then hold your horses. Now is the time to get yourself into career mode and remind yourself why that good plan in your head was so “good” in the first place. Sometimes you need a mental push to pick up speed on that dormant website, to start securing your funding or to go out and find an office.

Make a Routine

Structure is the one thing that keeps us in line each day, and often enough a lot of people can’t work without a deadline to tell them they’re doing well. If you’re this kind of person, put your own routine in place and then stick to it like glue. When you’re establishing a business, plenty of your admin duties are going to have their own deadlines, so it won’t be hard to craft a routine around these.

Get plenty of sleep each night to make sure you have enough energy to stick to this routine. It’s the one thing that’ll keep you looking forward to the bad and good days alike. When you have necessary structures in your life from the beginning, your tasks can fit in around them.

Know Your Funding Options

There’s a lot of financing options out there for all kinds of needs, and there’s no market with more capital available than the one that services running your own business. If you’re looking to expand because you know your baseline profit is going to secure that dream office space at the end of the month, make sure your profits can keep up with it.

Loans for people just like you exist out there, and they’re easier to get a hold of than you think. Maybe you’ve not been so lucky with your finances in the past, and that’s what’s dragging your confidence down. Considering finding an investor? Make sure you know how to pitch them. Want to take a more traditional route? Figure out if a small business loan is right for your business instead.

Make Sure You Reward Yourself

If you’ve done well, and you have, give yourself a reward for it! At least a pat on the back is deserved at the end of a hard working day, and don’t let any negative thoughts tell you haven’t done enough. You’ve made good use of your time, and that’s all you can do!

You can make a lot of habits stick to your routine when you reward yourself for doing them day in and out. Even little tidbits of a funny video or a snack can mean you get straight back to work, excited to get back into the habit of what makes you productive.

There’s a lot of ways to drum up some motivation! The process of starting a business can be arduous but whatever you do – don’t give up.